Patrick Barlow has unseated Nancy Proctor in the race for the Holmen village presidency.
The village’s lone precinct reported its results about 10 p.m. Tuesday, showing a relatively comfortable victory for Barlow. The challenger earned 62 percent of the vote, just more than 1,000 votes.
Barlow, 47, figured to have his work cut out for him against the 79-year-old Proctor, who had served five terms as the village president, most after running unopposed. Her decade in office was marked by continued population growth and a flurry of new civic and business projects.
A member of the La Crosse County Board and an administrator at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Barlow has said he would take a more proactive approaching in running the village, using data to help bolster and streamline village services, including the police and fire departments.
“As more residents and businesses come in, you’re going to have more calls for service,” he said. “We need to find ways to fund, staff and equip these departments, so they can better meet the needs of our residents.”
Holmen’s population has been on the rise for years, and has not yet plateaued. It was at 9,000 during the 2010 census, and could hit 13,000 in the next decade, Barlow said.
The boom has led to a wave of new construction — from roads to a library to a police station — and continued calls for more development.
On the subject of growth, Barlow said that building community gathering places, like parks, will be just as important as attracting new businesses or paving new roads.
“You’d like enough businesses where people don’t feel the need to go to La Crosse or Onalaska not just for basic purchases — milk and eggs — but for clothing and other items,” he said. But the village also needs “parks and greenspaces, places for neighborhoods and communities to come together. We want to keep the community-friendly culture.”
