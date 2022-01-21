 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Permit for dog kennel in town of Medary approved by La Crosse County Board

On Thursday night the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use permit for a dog kennel in the town of Medary.

The kennel will be operated at W4911 Puent Road by Jeffery and Linda Deeth. According to officials, the kennel will serve as both a boarding site and a space to foster dogs.

Supervisors discussed feedback from neighbors, which ranged from support to opposition.

La Crosse County supervisor Rick Cornforth

Cornforth

"I have a real concern here about the quality of life of neighbors that live adjacent to this," said supervisor Rick Cornforth.

Supervisor Peg Isola said the two neighbors closest to the property were concerned about noise, and said she had questions about how officials would track how many dogs are at the kennel at one time.

La Crosse County Board supervisor Peg Isola

Peg Isola, La Crosse County Board supervisor, is seen here holding holiday letters from a photo in 2017.

Several supervisors said they had driven past the property and thought neighbors were spread out enough and that the property looked pleasant for the dogs.

"I think this would be a nice thing because more and more people have gotten animals, companion animals, emotional support animals and then once in a while they need to take a trip or for some reason use these services," said supervisor Dan Ferries.

Dan Ferries mug

Ferries

The kennel's application was approved with four conditions, including a limit that there could only be eight dogs housed at one time, including the four owned by the Deeths, and that the boarded dogs should be inside overnight.

In addition, the applicants will need to receive a license with the La Crosse County Health Department to operate the kennel and if found in noncompliance of the health code, the permit could be revoked.

A handful of supervisors indicated that these conditions made them more comfortable in supporting the permit.

Gary Padesky

Padesky

"I'm willing to give these people a chance because there are ways we can take it away from them," supervisor Gary Padesky said, "and I hope they do understand that."

Supervisors Cornforth and Isola were the two votes against the permit Thursday night, and the permit was approved.

