Pet registration in La Crosse County still due March 31 or subject to late fee

Across the state, many municipal fees are being given grace periods without late fees, but registering your pet is not one of them.
In La Crosse County, the deadline to register your pet is April 1, and late fees of $25 will still be issued to anyone who submits anything later.
“It’s a state statute,” said County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer, “and we’ve received no guidance from the state otherwise.”
But for some in the community, the COVID-19 outbreak has given them unexpected obstacles to registering their pets.
Janet Boharsik, an 82-year-old who has lived in Onalaska since 1974, said it was a challenge to figure out how to register her dog JoJo this year. She was told she’d either need to mail it in or bring it to her city or county dropbox by March 31 or she’d be issued a late fee.
“I just don’t understand that,” she said. “I’m not going out with this coronavirus going on at my age.”
According to Boharsik, she tried to do it over-the-phone with a debit card, but was told it wasn’t possible.
“I don’t understand why the city of Onalaska, the size that they are, will not take payment by debit card,” she said.
Currently, the only municipality in the county that offers online registration is the city of La Crosse, and even that poses barriers, some community members having no access to the internet.
Otherwise, registration is done either by mail, through a dropbox or in-person, with the latter being an unadvised method for now. None of them offer it through the phone, according to Dankmeyer.
Boharsik said this time has been especially hard for community members her age, financially. She’s afraid she won’t make her mortgage payment this month, and another fee will set her back.
“Twenty-five dollars coming out of a senior citizen’s income of Social Security is a lot of money,” she said.
Orange post cards are mailed out to pet owners in La Crosse County at the beginning of March instructing them how to register their cat or dog.
“And I should have gotten them sooner, and I realize that,” Boharsik said.
Luckily for Boharsik, a persistent request for help was answered, and Onalaska Mayor Kim Smith offered to pick up the registration papers and payment on Boharsik’s back porch and deliver them to the city treasurer.
“I really appreciate it,” Boharsik said.
According to Dankmeyer, any registration paperwork that is postmarked for March 31, won’t be considered late.
Anything received on April 1 or later will be issued the $25 late fee.
“I just don’t understand that. I’m not going out with this coronavirus going on at my age. ... I don’t understand why the city of Onalaska, the size that they are, will not take payment by debit card.” Janet Boharsik, 82
"I just don't understand that. I'm not going out with this coronavirus going on at my age. ... I don't understand why the city of Onalaska, the size that they are, will not take payment by debit card."
Janet Boharsik, 82
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.