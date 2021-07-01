Pfaff among few Senate Democrats to vote for GOP-penned state budget

Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, was among just three Wisconsin Senate Democrats to vote for the $87.5 billion state budget. He called it a "missed opportunity" but said he feels confident Gov. Tony Evers will use his line-item veto powers to improve the bill in its final form.

The two-year spending plan is much smaller than the $91.2 billion Evers first proposed earlier this year, and Pfaff said in a statement issued Wednesday night after the Senate vote that he was disappointed a number of spending did not make the Republicans' cut.

"This is not the budget I would have written by a long shot. It excludes critical funding for PFAS, fails to expand Badgercare, and doesn't do nearly enough for our public schools. It's a missed opportunity," Pfaff said. "We could have invested in both the long-term growth of our state and use our surplus to give working-class families a tax cut."

Pfaff represents Wisconsin's 32nd Senate District, which encompasses La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford and southern Monroe counties.

While Gov. Evers' budget is his preferred, Pfaff said that he voted in favor of the GOP bill Wednesday to prevent the state from missing out on federal funding, which could happen if Evers were to veto the entire budget and restart the legislative process.