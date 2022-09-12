 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pfaff, Van Orden campaigns go back and forth about debates for WI 3rd Congressional District

With just under two months until election day, the candidates vying for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District continue to keep the campaign heated, this time over possible debates.

On Monday, Wisconsin state Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, formally challenged Republican opponent Derrick Van Orden of Prairie du Chien to three debates at different venues.

"Voters in this district need and deserve accountability from their elected officials and candidates for Congress," Pfaff said. "Anything short of a full acceptance of this challenge means that Derrick is either incapable of engaging in a candid and frank conversation about real solutions to voters' real concerns, or he is too afraid of me and the voters of this district to risk a transparent and public event."

Van Orden responded with a statement of his own, though it was unclear if he was accepting to participate in all three debates.

"I will gladly put my 26 year record of service defending this nation as a Navy SEAL against Pfaff's 26-year pursuit of personal political power. Pfaff will continue to pull these cheap political stunts because his campaign is floundering," Van Orden said.

The UW-La Crosse debate coalition, a group made up of the university, media companies and community partners, with the goal of holding "civil, informative political debates" in western Wisconsin, and has already held debates for the 3rd Congressional District, issued a statement on the issue.

"The coalition invites Brad Pfaff and Derrick Van Orden to participate in a debate on the UW-La Crosse campus. The coalition is eager to work with the campaigns to organize this debate and ensure the tradition continues," said Anthony Chergosky, a UW-L professor and debate coalition organizer.

Van Orden and Pfaff will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8. For more information on voting, visit MyVote.wi.gov.

Sen. Brad Pfaff

Sen. Brad Pfaff

 Provided
Anthony Chergosky mug

Chergosky
