Plans for more Farnam Flats apartments on hold for a month

The La Crosse Common Council will take another month before approving plans allowing for four additional units to be constructed at Farnam Flats.

Few details were shared at the council's Thursday night meeting when it approved a 30-day referral, but officials stated that the new plans complicated a grant agreement with La Crosse County.

Farnam Flats has requested to convert its first floor, which was originally intended to be commercial space, into four more apartments after it was unsuccessful in finding businesses to fill the space.

Council member Chris Woodard said that the plans muddied the original agreement for the apartment building, a project which was in-part funded by a grant from La Crosse County.

"With the agreement with the county, turning this to 100% residential, that would have some ramifications that weren't good," Woodard said.

He said that a special meeting with the grant committee was needed, "to they could find middle ground on it."

The item will return next month for consideration.

