Potential commercial tenant puts additional Farnam Flats apartments on pause again

Just as the plan to add more apartment units to Farnam Flats was back on track, it's been put on hold again, now that a potential commercial tenant is interested in the first floor space.

Farnam Flats developers had requested to convert its first floor into four additional apartments after unsuccessfully finding any businesses to move in.

But that may change now, and the Judiciary & Administration Committee approved another 30-day referral for the rezoning at its meeting Thursday.

"The reason for the referral would be to get a potential tenant some time to button up some loose ends and get things figured out with Farnam Flats," said council member Chris Woodard, who represents the district.

The first floor of the building was originally intended to be a commercial space, and was required through its original development agreement. Developers had until the end of 2021 to secure commercial tenants before it could pursue converting the space to residential.

In a letter to the city, Farnam Flats officials cited the pandemic as the barrier to finding a tenant.

Officials said the neighborhood is hopeful to fill the space with a business of some kind.

"I know when I was asking folks at the neighborhood association, it sounds like the whole neighborhood really, really wants to see ... retail of some form in there, and so I would really like to see that move forward as opposed to turning them into residential spaces to live," said council member Mackenzie Mindel.

Mindel said it would be good for the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood and called this referral and potential tenant "one last hope" before the building becomes entirely apartments.

The project was on hold for a month prior to this while officials worked out the details of a grant.

This latest pause comes just one day after the City Plan Commission approved the rezoning to move forward again.

Woodard said stakeholders have a meeting on Thursday, but wanted to give those involved enough time with a month-long pause. No details of the potential tenant were shared at Tuesday's meeting.

The referral will need to be approved by the La Crosse Common Council next week.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.