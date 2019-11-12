The city has filed a petition to rezone this site at the corner of 33rd Street and Mormon Coulee Road as potential site for a new fire station near the city’s southern limits.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The La Crosse Fire Department has picked out an ideal location for a new South Side fire station, but fire chief Ken Gilliam says there are still some hurdles to leap before finalizing a plan.
The city has filed a request to rezone 5248 S. 33rd St., located at 33rd Street and Mormon Coulee Road, to allow for a fire station. The empty lot is currently zoned traditional neighborhood development and would need to be public/semi-public to allow for the new use.
The zoning is just one hurdle to getting a new fire station, according to Gilliam. The city has a contingent offer in on the lot; however, exactly what would be there and when construction could start is still up in the air.
“Hopefully before my time is done here it’ll be a beautiful little fire station there. Whether it’s next year or 10 years down the road, it’s an optimal location,” Gilliam said.
The site is well-positioned to respond to the increase in fire calls on La Crosse’s South Side, and would be an asset if the proposed boundary agreement with the town of Shelby goes through and several acres of the town are annexed into the city of La Crosse.
Gilliam said it would be an ideal spot for a southern station, regardless of whether the city keeps its four-station model or adds another fire station.
At the moment, the city does not have funding set aside for the fire station; however, city officials have recognized the need for replacing the aging and rundown fire stations, and the location was too good to pass up.
“It was a target of opportunity when the property became available,” Gilliam said.
If the funding doesn’t materialize, the city can always resell the property, he said.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
The city is still negotiating with the current owner of the lot and doesn’t yet have a price. Gilliam said the rezoning would give neighbors a chance to weigh in on whether they want a fire station there before the city finishes the purchase. The zoning petition will go before the La Crosse Judiciary and Administration Committee in December.
Gilliam has also initiated discussions with the town of Shelby Fire Department into whether there is interest in a partnership where the two departments could share space and costs in some sort of mutually beneficial arrangement.
“We’re very early in that conversation,” he said.
Gilliam has also suggested creating office space for the La Crosse Police Department inside the fire station.
Meanwhile, the replacement fire station on the North Side continues to be a priority. The capital improvement project budget includes $3 million for the project in 2020 and an additional $3 million in 2021. While he hasn’t found a location, Gilliam hopes to see movement yet this year on the plan to replace the Gillette Street station, which is 80 years old and has cracks in the foundation, as well as other serious problems.
1915: Logan High School
This scene shows spectators watching a fire March 2, 1915, at the old Logan School which was located on the northeast corner of Logan and Avon streets. There were 350 kindergarten through ninth grade students in the school when the fire broke out but they all safely evacuated the building within 40 seconds — with the quick exit due to the students having practiced frequent fire drills according to Tribune files. This school, which opened in 1892, was repaired after the fire and continued to serve students into the early 1930s before being razed in 1934. The former site of the school is now occupied by Logan Middle School. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives and La Crosse County Historical Society
1916: The Cameron House
Spectators watch as La Crosse firefighters, perched atop a snow-covered passenger platform canopy, battle a blaze at the old Milwaukee Railroad passenger depot and Cameron House hotel on Dec. 24, 1916. This fire 100 years ago gutted the brick-veneered structure, and it was razed shortly afterward. No lives were lost as all the hotel occupants escaped, some of them dressed only in their nightclothes. Completed in 1880 on the southwest corner of Second and Vine streets, this combination depot-hotel at one time had 13 passenger trains arriving and departing daily. During its early days the Cameron House’s dining room gave La Crosse the reputation as “the town where you get that splendid meal,” and its fame was as well known in Montreal or Quebec as in St. Paul or Kansas City, according to Tribune files. The former site of this one-time landmark is now occupied by a parking lot. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1935: Listman Mill
This snapshot, taken from La Crosse’s old wagon bridge during the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 1935, shows the old Listman Mill engulfed in flames during the fire that gutted the six-story complex. Thousands of spectators turned out to watch the blaze, whose flames shot hundreds of feet into the air and scattered burning embers over a huge area, according to Tribune files. The Listman Mill, which was located on the riverfront between Jay and King streets, was well known as the producer of Marvel Flour during the late 19th century and early 20th century, though the plant sat largely idle from 1918 to 1935 due to labor strife. The former site of the mill is now occupied by the Riverside Center South building and the north section of the Weber Center for the Performing Arts. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives and La Crosse County Historical Society
1948 La Crosse Auto Supply fire
Hundreds of spectators crowd the scene of a fire that gutted the La Crosse Auto Supply Co. at 125 S. Sixth St. on May 9, 1948. The Auto Supply Co. was located next door to the Johnson Motor Co., a Dodge-Plymouth auto dealership, which suffered smoke and water damage from the fire. The old La Crosse Auto Supply Co. building is currently occupied by Kathy’s Cookie Co.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1950: Heileman Brewery
Firefighters are at the scene of a Feb. 24, 1950, fire which damaged the Heileman Brewery stockhouse (at left) in the 200 block of Winnebago Street. The seven-story stockhouse was then under construction, with the fire taking place on the fourth and fifth floors in insulated walls consisting of cork and tar according to Tribune files. The burning tar created huge plumes of black smoke, which attracted a large crowd of spectators despite below-zero weather.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1951: Swanson building
This photo, taken Feb. 21, 1951, shows the ruins of the old Swanson Building after an overnight fire gutted the building, which was located at the east end of Clinton Street. Elmer Swanson, who owned the building and maintained offices there for Swanson’s Heavy Movers Inc., was sleeping in an apartment on the second floor when the fire broke out but safely escaped, according to Tribune files. Other businesses that occupied the building at that time were Aircraft Parts Mfg. Co., American Beverage Sales, La Crosse Truck Equipment Co., Mathy Construction Co., Osweiler Van Service and the Scott-Dillon Tobacco Co. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Tribune file photo
1954: R.E. Osborne 5 and 10-cent Store
Ladders and hoses were plentiful as La Crosse firemen battled a blaze at the R.E. Osborne 5 and 10-cent Store on Dec. 13, 1954. The fire, which began in the basement of the Osborne store at 1201 Caledonia St., gutted the building and an adjoining business, the Haraldson Shoe Store at 1203 Caledonia St. (not shown). The Osborne building was later razed and replaced by a one-story building that was home to a Ben Franklin store for many years before being occupied by the building’s current tenant, Options Clinic. This view of the fire was taken from St. Paul Street and also shows the Buckhorn Tavern at 621 St. Paul St. This building remains standing today and is now home to Dewey’s Side Street Saloon. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives and La Crosse Fire Department
1972: Menard's Cashway Lumber
La Crosse firefighters battle a fire in the lumberyard at the Menard's Cashway Lumber location in April 1972 at 47 Copeland Ave. The damage was estimated at about $75,000.
Tribune file photo
1980: North Side apartment building
This photo shows La Crosse firefighters fighting a Jan. 27, 1980, fire that destroyed an apartment building under construction in the 200 block of Liberty Street. Thirty firefighters worked in below-zero temperatures at this fire, which took four hours to extinguish, according to Tribune files. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives and La Crosse Fire Department
1982: Caledonia Street
La Crosse firefighters battle a blaze at 912 Caledonia St. on March 8, 1982. The building housed Tri-State Refrigeration, H&R Block and an upstairs apartment.
Tribune file photo
1982: La Crosse Garment Co.
A firefighter signals for more water as a blaze badly damages a warehouse for The La Crosse Garment Co. on Jan. 14, 1982, at the corner of Eighth and Adams streets. Erected in 1887 for the Salzer Seed Co., this building no longer exists and its former site is now occupied by a one-story Salzer Square apartment building.
Tribune file photo
1994: Johnnie's Restaurant fire
La Crosse firefighters battle a three-alarm fire that destroyed Johnnie’s Bar and Restaurant 25 years ago during the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 1994. It took firefighters seven hours to put out the fire, using 1.8 million gallons of water, according to Tribune files. Johnnie’s, which dated to 1947 and was located at 2620 South Ave., was a popular eatery and was widely known for its Friday night fish. The former site of the restaurant is now occupied by a parking/storage area for Geiwitz Renovating at 2612 South Ave. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
2002: Ridgeview Inn
A kitchen fire in April 2002 destroyed Ridgeview Inn, east of La Crosse.
Tribune file photo
2009: Copeland Avenue apartments
La Crosse firefighters hose down an apartment next to Charlotte's Bridal and Formal Weal on April 19, 2009, along Copeland Avenue.
Tribune file photo
2011: El Charro Mexican Restaurant
Firefighter pour water onto the remains of the El Charro Mexican Restaurant in Crossing Meadows in Onalaska on April 4, 2011. The building was later torn down, and Shogun Sushi and Hibachi opened in that spot in 2014.
Tribune file photo
2011: Jay Street building
La Crosse firefighters soak a building along Jay Street near Fifth Avenue on July 30, 2011. The structure was a total loss.
Tribune file photo
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at
jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.