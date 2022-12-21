Powering La Crosse schools, two new solar projects for 2023

After three successful solar energy projects in La Crosse schools, Solar on La Crosse Schools (SOLS) is ready to tackle two more solar projects next year.

On the darkest day of the year, the winter solstice, SOLS announced their projects for 2023: installing solar panels on the roof of La Crosse Polytechnic School and building an outdoor “solar classroom” at Summit Elementary.

In addition to the project announcement, SOLS is launching their 2023 fundraising campaign: “Power for Learning.” The volunteer group, made up of parents, teachers, students and community members, has a fundraising goal of $100K for the two projects – so far they have raised $9K.

“We're really excited about the fact that we're splitting into two projects this year and that both of the projects have an educational component,” said Ben Golden, volunteer director of SOLS. “We really like that it makes [solar energy] more visible for the students and more visible for the community because we know it has a multiplier effect. People see solar and go, ‘I wonder if I could do that on my house.’ So we're excited about that kind of multiplier effect.”

Since 2020, the group has completed three other solar projects in the school district: a solar panel at Summit to power their sign, installing panels at Hamilton Elementary and their largest project was at Northside Elementary. This will be the first time they are taking on two projects at once.

The solar panel installation at La Crosse Polytechnic will generate between 30 to 50 kilowatts of electricity, which is enough to offset almost half of the building's energy needs.

Additionally, it will serve as an educational tool for students at the project-based learning school. Students will learn about solar generation and be connected with the solar installers to learn more about green-energy jobs.

“I'm super excited that solar will be installed on our school because I feel like it's an amazing opportunity to be able to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Miles Purney, a seventh grader at Polytechnic. “This will make a lot of interesting projects here at Poly, like collecting data, along with providing an inside view of how solar energy works. So I feel like it'll be able to fund a lot of research and exploration.

Josh Wilke, an advisor and math teacher at Polytechnic, thinks this is a great opportunity to not only lessen the school’s dependence on fossil fuels but also serve as an educational opportunity.

“I think getting this solar panel is going to be a really rich opportunity, especially through the science and mathematical lens where the students are making the connection on what is green energy,” Wilke said. “Then [the students] will actually get data from the panels as well. I love that as a math teacher because as soon as you start quantifying your relationship with the environment, you can make some really positive changes.”

Students at Polytechnic have already begun identifying how solar energy can impact their life by calculating how many household objects – such as air conditioning units, hair dryers or toasters – one month of solar energy could power from the panels at Hamilton Elementary.

The second project is a 30 kilowatt solar panel installation as part of an outdoor classroom at Summit Elementary, the district’s environmental themed school. The structure will be an open concept timber frame with solar panels as the roof.

As the volunteer group moves into their fourth year of projects, they hope to continue to advocate, educate and help fund solar projects in the school district for years to come. Golden said that they have a good working relationship with the district and he hopes that the district will consider solar installation as an upfront investment for new buildings.

