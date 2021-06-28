President Biden visiting La Crosse Tuesday to tout infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden is set to visit La Crosse Tuesday, according to the White House schedule.

The visit will put focus on the infrastructure bill, which has currently reached a bipartisan agreement and is awaiting its first votes next month.

"The President will travel to La Crosse, Wisconsin to highlight the benefits of the bipartisan infrastructure framework will deliver to communities across the country," said the scheduled, which was sent to media Sunday night.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The White House said last week that that Biden would travel with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to the area to discuss agriculture and rural economies.

More details about Biden's visit to La Crosse were not immediately available.