President Biden visiting La Crosse Tuesday to tout infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden is set to visit La Crosse Tuesday, according to the White House schedule.
The visit will put focus on the infrastructure bill, which has currently reached a bipartisan agreement and is awaiting its first votes next month.
"The President will travel to La Crosse, Wisconsin to highlight the benefits of the bipartisan infrastructure framework will deliver to communities across the country," said the scheduled, which was sent to media Sunday night.
The White House said last week that that Biden would travel with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to the area to discuss agriculture and rural economies.
More details about Biden's visit to La Crosse were not immediately available.
Biden has kept his eyes on Wisconsin since taking office after visiting the state frequently while campaigning. He held a town hall in Milwaukee earlier this year, and his U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visited La Crosse last month to also tout the infrastructure bill.
This is a developing story and will be updated.