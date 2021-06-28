 Skip to main content
President Biden visiting La Crosse Tuesday to tout infrastructure bill
A bipartisan deal to invest nearly $1 trillion in the nation's infrastructure appeared to be back on track Sunday after a stark walk-back by President Joe Biden to his earlier insistence that the bill be coupled with an even larger Democrat-backed measure in order to earn his signature.

President Joe Biden is set to visit La Crosse Tuesday, according to the White House schedule. 

The visit will put focus on the infrastructure bill, which has currently reached a bipartisan agreement and is awaiting its first votes next month.

"The President will travel to La Crosse, Wisconsin to highlight the benefits of the bipartisan infrastructure framework will deliver to communities across the country," said the scheduled, which was sent to media Sunday night. 

The White House said last week that that Biden would travel with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to the area to discuss agriculture and rural economies.

More details about Biden's visit to La Crosse were not immediately available.

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden discuss his gun crime prevention strategy on Wednesday at the White House.

Biden has kept his eyes on Wisconsin since taking office after visiting the state frequently while campaigning. He held a town hall in Milwaukee earlier this year, and his U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visited La Crosse last month to also tout the infrastructure bill.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

