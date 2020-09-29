 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
President Trump to visit La Crosse Saturday
82 comments
alert top story

President Trump to visit La Crosse Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Trump heats up culture war in appeal to Wisconsin voters

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Central Wisconsin Airport Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Mosinee, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

President Donald Trump will visit La Crosse on Saturday, Oct. 3, for a campaign stop, according to his campaign’s website.

The president will host a rally at the La Crosse Regional Airport, a common campaign backdrop for Trump, at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The last time Trump visited La Crosse was as a candidate for the 2016 presidential election. He’s made several stops in other areas of the state in his run for re-election.

He will also head to Green Bay for another rally later that day, after giving remarks in La Crosse.

The stops announced Monday by Trump’s campaign come just over two weeks after he held a rally in central Wisconsin near Wausau in Mosinee.

Both of Saturday’s rallies are scheduled for airports in the respective cities.

Trump has been a frequent visitor to Wisconsin, a key battleground that he won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, was in Manitowoc last week and his wife, Jill Biden, was campaigning in Madison and Waukesha on Monday.

Trump scheduled the rallies in two coronavirus hot spots in Wisconsin, a state where cases have been surging for weeks. Trump’s rallies often attract people who do not wear masks or practice social distancing as recommended by public health experts to avoid contracting the highly contagious virus.

82 comments
95
5
5
4
39

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Jobless Benefits Backlog Forces Out Frostman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News