President Trump to visit La Crosse Saturday

President Donald Trump will visit La Crosse on Saturday, Oct. 3, for a campaign stop, according to his campaign’s website.
The president will host a rally at the La Crosse Regional Airport, a common campaign backdrop for Trump, at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The last time Trump visited La Crosse was as a candidate for the 2016 presidential election. He’s made several stops in other areas of the state in his run for re-election.
He will also head to Green Bay for another rally later that day, after giving remarks in La Crosse.
The stops announced Monday by Trump’s campaign come just over two weeks after he held a rally in central Wisconsin near Wausau in Mosinee.
Both of Saturday’s rallies are scheduled for airports in the respective cities.
Trump has been a frequent visitor to Wisconsin, a key battleground that he won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, was in Manitowoc last week and his wife, Jill Biden, was campaigning in Madison and Waukesha on Monday.
Trump scheduled the rallies in two coronavirus hot spots in Wisconsin, a state where cases have been surging for weeks. Trump’s rallies often attract people who do not wear masks or practice social distancing as recommended by public health experts to avoid contracting the highly contagious virus.
