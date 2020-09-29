President Trump to visit La Crosse Saturday

President Donald Trump will visit La Crosse on Saturday, Oct. 3, for a campaign stop, according to his campaign’s website.

The president will host a rally at the La Crosse Regional Airport, a common campaign backdrop for Trump, at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The last time Trump visited La Crosse was as a candidate for the 2016 presidential election. He’s made several stops in other areas of the state in his run for re-election.

He will also head to Green Bay for another rally later that day, after giving remarks in La Crosse.

The stops announced Monday by Trump’s campaign come just over two weeks after he held a rally in central Wisconsin near Wausau in Mosinee.

Both of Saturday’s rallies are scheduled for airports in the respective cities.