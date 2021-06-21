Proposed $84 million city project budget includes La Crosse Street & South Ave reconstruction

And after wrapping up its massive remodel later this fall, the La Crosse Center does not have any projects budgeted for 2022.

For the planning department, $215,000 is proposed for housing, and some money is budgeted for studies on the new home of the La Crosse County Historical Society museum — which has the potential to be built on the public market site — as well as for an update to the comprehensive plan.

Although much of the heavy financial lifting was taken care of in 2021 for the wastewater treatment facility, about $3 million is proposed for 2022. $2 million to rehabilitate the sanitary lift station at Causeway Boulevard is also including for utilities spending.

To pay for the projects, the city will borrow about $39 million in new money, though not all of that is immediately used.

About $21 million will be paid for through non-city funds, such as donations and federal and state grants.

The city will use $63,721,943 of its own funds to foot the project bill in 2022. Much of that comes from revenue it produces through operations such as the airport and utilities, as well as tax incremental financing, a tool that funnels property taxes into specific projects.