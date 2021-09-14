Proposed county budget includes tax trim, raises for employees

The proposed La Crosse County budget for next year would include a tax trim for some residents if approved by the La Crosse County Board this fall, among other notable initiatives the budget ushers in.
Administrator Steve O'Malley gave an overview of his budget recommendation to the La Crosse County Board at a Monday night planning meeting, highlighting that the county has been able to keep above water during the pandemic's
"This is probably one of the better budgets I think I've ever had the chance to help put together," he said.
According to data shared by O'Malley, the county is estimated to have about $170.15 million in expenditures next year, down less than half a percent from 2021's expenses.
The budget proposes leaning on property taxes to pay about 22% of these expenses, an increase by about 2% from last year, but residents' tax rates will still be trimmed slightly, largely because of changes in property values and limits to the county's tax levy, O'Malley said.
The tax rate in the upcoming year is estimated to be $3.25, which is a decrease of about 23 cents or 6.6% from last year.
This tax rate, also known as a mill rate, translates for property owners as a number able to be taxed per every $1,000 of a property's value. This means that a home valued at $100,000 would have about $325 in property taxes under this rate.
This is the second year in a row tax rates for county residents will get a trim, and continues a general downward trend in taxes the county has experienced since 2017, during which the tax rate has gone down 16.7%.
"We will continue to be among the lowest taxed counties for property taxes in the state," O'Malley said, "and quite frankly the absolute lowest property taxes of any county above 100,000 population."
The recommended budget includes a number of other initiatives, including a 2% raise for county employees and no increase to their health insurance premiums for a fifth straight year.
It will also be the first time in seven years when the county will see an increase of full-time employees in different departments including health and human services, zoning, IT and more.
The budget will continue the county's multi-year debt planning, which will reduce the county's overall debt in 2022 to $72.8 million, down about $4 million.
Some key projects the recommended budget will help fund, according to O'Malley, include updates to the countywide emergency services radio system and law enforcement dispatch software, county highway projects and more.
O'Malley also detailed that the upcoming budget will reflect a new "commitment" to the lake districts of Lake Onalaska and Lake Neshonoc, after debate several weeks ago about funding more conservation projects in the areas.
The 2022 budget would set aside $100,000 as "placeholder" funds for possible projects in ether district that would need further approval by the county board.
The budget will now go through the approval process, and head for committees to be reviewed and changed by officials. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Nov. 8, where afterwards the board will consider and adopt it.
At Monday's meeting, officials did not weigh-in too much on the recommendation, but some did wonder if American Rescue Plan Act funding could help supplement some of the spending.
O'Malley said it would largely be up to the board, but stated the group is in "no rush" to spend the money, and as it stands, the county does not need to rely on the funding to balance next year's budget.
"I think it's really good news that you're able to stay within the limits, continue to be one of the lowest taxing counties in the state and still do expansive increases," O'Malley said, "and at the same time still have all of your options open for how you want to prioritize the federal money."
"This is probably one of the better budgets I think I've ever had the chance to help put together. ... We will continue to be among the lowest taxed counties for property taxes in the state."
Steve O'Malley, county administrator