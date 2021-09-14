Proposed county budget includes tax trim, raises for employees

O'Malley also detailed that the upcoming budget will reflect a new "commitment" to the lake districts of Lake Onalaska and Lake Neshonoc, after debate several weeks ago about funding more conservation projects in the areas.

The 2022 budget would set aside $100,000 as "placeholder" funds for possible projects in ether district that would need further approval by the county board.

The budget will now go through the approval process, and head for committees to be reviewed and changed by officials. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Nov. 8, where afterwards the board will consider and adopt it.

At Monday's meeting, officials did not weigh-in too much on the recommendation, but some did wonder if American Rescue Plan Act funding could help supplement some of the spending.

O'Malley said it would largely be up to the board, but stated the group is in "no rush" to spend the money, and as it stands, the county does not need to rely on the funding to balance next year's budget.

"I think it's really good news that you're able to stay within the limits, continue to be one of the lowest taxing counties in the state and still do expansive increases," O'Malley said, "and at the same time still have all of your options open for how you want to prioritize the federal money."

