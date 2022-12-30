Proposed West Salem referendum would increase police ranks

West Salem is preparing to ask voters for more police.

The village board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 3 to consider a resolution that would place a referendum on the April 4 ballot to exceed the state-imposed property tax limit. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at West Salem Community Center.

Village administrator Teresa L. DeLong confirmed Thursday that that the additional revenue would hire, train and equip four new police officers in the West Salem Police Department.

"The West Salem Police Department has only 10 sworn officers, and a municipality of our size, location and population should have at least 14 police officers," DeLong said.

The village's population has grown from 3,600 to nearly 5,300 since 1990.

West Salem would be the second La Crosse County municipality to ask voters for more public safety personnel. In November, Holmen residents approved a referendum to increase the number of police officers in the village, and voters in Holmen and town of Holland agreed to increase the number of firefighters/EMTs in the Holmen Fire Department.

