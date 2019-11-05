Randy Erickson was sworn in Monday as the newest member of the La Crosse County Board.
The former Tribune reporter will fill the vacancy in District 12 after the death of Supervisor Dave Holtze.
Erickson's term will last until April 2. Each seat of the board is up for election this spring.
Erickson is new to elected office, but his “knowledge and understanding of the board’s work will serve him well as he takes on the challenge,” wrote County Board Chair Tara Johnson in an email last month.
