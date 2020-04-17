Recount confirms Ralph Geary's victory for County Board seat

The La Crosse County Board of Canvasser completed a recount Friday for the District 22 seat on the county board of supervisors -- and the winner is the same.
The final vote tallies are 317 for Ralph Geary and 315 for Coey Oliver. There were four write-in votes.
One vote was added to each candidate’s totals.
The first added vote came from one absentee ballot that was rejected for no photo ID but was from a care facility that by law allows an administrator to sign, verifying the person voting.
The second added vote came from an improperly marked ballot. The mark was outside the oval completely and was counted as a blank ballot. Voter intent was determined to be for the candidate and was added.
