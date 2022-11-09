Red wave? In Minnesota, Democrats ride blue wave to control government
Minnesota Democrats defied expectations in an election that had been expected to go well for Republicans, winning the governor’s race and completing a trifecta by winning both houses of the Legislature to take full control of state government for this first time in eight years
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to the crowd at the DFL election-night party after winning re-election against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn.
Abbie Parr - staff, AP
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz acknowledges the crowd at the DFL election night party after winning reelection against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn.
Abbie Parr - staff, AP
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks, saying he will not concede the governorship to incumbent Gov. Tim Walz until all the votes are counted, during the Minnesota GOP Election Night Party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Hilton Doubletree in Minneapolis.
Nicole Neri - freelancer, FR171884 AP
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks, saying he will not concede the governorship to incumbent Gov. Tim Walz until all the votes are counted, during the Minnesota GOP Election Night Party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Hilton Doubletree in Minneapolis.
Nicole Neri - freelancer, FR171884 AP
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz acknowledges the crowd at the DFL election-night party after winning re-election against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn.
Abbie Parr - staff, AP
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at the DFL election-night party after winning re-election against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn.
Abbie Parr - staff, AP
Secretary of State Steve Simon attends a DFL election party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, St. Paul, Minn.
Glen Stubbe - member, Star Tribune
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, middle, speaks to the DFL election night party after defeating Republican challenger Jim Schultz early morning Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn.
Abbie Parr - staff, AP
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks to the DFL election night party after defeating Republican challenger Jim Schultz, early Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn.
Abbie Parr - staff, AP
Jim Schultz, Republican candidate for Minnesota attorney general, speaks at an election night party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Minnetonka, Minn.
Stephen Maturen - member, Minnesota Public Radio
Attorney General candidate Jim Schultz attends a gathering at Minnesota Republican Party headquarters on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in St. Louis Park, Minn.
Jeff Wheeler - member, Star Tribune
Republican candidate for Minnesota attorney general Jim Schultz speaks to members of the press during the Minnesota GOP Election Night Party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Hilton Doubletree in Minneapolis.
Nicole Neri - freelancer, FR171884 AP
Minnesota State Auditor and Democrat Julie Blaha discusses her support for making climate risks a bigger part of her state’s investment decisions during an interview at her office in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 26, 2022. Blaha is pushing back against Republican criticism of ESG investing, a fast-growing movement that says considering how a company does on environmental, social and corporate-governance issues can mean better and steadier performance.
Steve Karnowski - staff, AP
A cardboard cutout of Republican candidate for state auditor Ryan Wilson stands in an election results viewing room during the Minnesota GOP Election Night Party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Hilton Doubletree in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democrats defied expectations in a midterm election that had been expected to go well for Republicans, winning the governor's race and completing a trifecta Wednesday by winning both houses of the Legislature to take full control of state government for the first time in eight years.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded Wednesday morning that his party had lost its majority to Senate Democrats. That followed a concession earlier Wednesday from GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and the re-election of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night.
“Tim Walz is the governor for four more years,” GOP challenger Scott Jensen told supporters in a concession speech. “Republicans, quite frankly, we didn’t have a red wave. It was a blue wave. And we need to stop, we need to recalibrate, we need to ask ourselves: ‘OK, what can we learn from this? What can we do better? How do we go forward?’ ”
While several legislative races were yet to be called as of Wednesday morning, Democrats appeared to exceed the 68 seats they need to preserve their majority in the House, while Democrats appeared to have the 34 seats they need to control the Senate.
The only other time that Minnesota saw single-party control in the past 30 years was when Democrats held full power in 2013-14, and the last time any Minnesota Republican won statewide office was in 2006, when Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected.
Democrats also appeared poised to keep Minnesota's three other constitutional offices. Secretary of State Steve Simon defeated Republican election skeptic Kim Crockett, winning more votes than any other Democratic statewide candidate including Walz.
Attorney General Keith Ellison and State Auditor Julie Blaha held narrow leads over GOP challengers Jim Schultz and Ryan Wilson in races that had yet to be called Wednesday morning.
Amy Koch, a former Republican Senate majority leader turned political strategist, said weakness at the top of the GOP ticket and and the party's alienation of women were major factors in the Democratic sweep.
“We should have wiped the floor with the DFL. We didn't. We lost,” Koch said in an interview.
She said a stronger showing by Jensen could have lifted other statewide Republicans. And she said she heard from many women, and many Republicans, angry over comments by Jensen running mate Matt Birk against abortion rights and women having careers, including accusing abortion rights supporters of playing the “rape card” by demanding exceptions to abortion bans for rape and incest.
Many women responded by quietly going to the polls and voting for Democrats, she said, and “that's why everybody is in shock this morning.”
1 of 26
Polls open
Polls open for Election Day voting in Orchard Park, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2002.
Anne Bouquard-Makowski, center, and Michael Gesel, left, hold hands, watching with Harold Hopkins as Mickey Kearns addresses supporters at the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
The crowd, including chairman Jeremy Zellner, right, gathers around a television to watch Gov. Kathy Hochul's speech during the Erie County Democrats election night watch party at the Buffalo Irish Center, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
The votes are cast, speeches are prepared, selfies are made, while smiles and hope abound. The scene behind Election Day pomp and circumstance.
1 of 26
Polls open
Polls open for Election Day voting in Orchard Park, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2002.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Feeding the party
Jeremy Sasiadek brings a stack of pizzas to the Erie County Democrats' election night watch party at the Buffalo Irish Center, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The candidates for governor
The New York governor race comes up on the television during the Erie County Democrats election night watch party at the Buffalo Irish Center, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Waiting for results
Ron and Julie Walker of Tonawanda watch Fox News for election results at the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
GOP headquarters
People gather for the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Democratic headquarters
Members of the media get set up on the riser as the stage is set during the Erie County Democrats election night watch party at the Buffalo Irish Center, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
County executive arrives
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz arrives for the Erie County Democrats election night watch party at the Buffalo Irish Center, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Applause
People clap for Nick Langworthy at the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Victory speech
People listen to Nick Langworthy speak at the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Listening to speeches
People listen as Gerry Greenan speaks during the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Labels
Carmen Marino and Michael Rodriguez sport red ties for the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Selfies
Dr. Dee Green, left, poses for a photo with Kelly Vacco as Amy Kureczka takes a photo at the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Hopes
A woman holds her wine glass and clutch as Gerry Greenan speaks during the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Watch party
Jaclyn Klaich, center, and Toni Asztalos check Klaich’s phone between speakers at the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Hugs
Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner, left, hugs Assemblyman Pat Burke during the Erie County Democrats election night watch party at the Buffalo Irish Center, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Checking results
John Wanat, left, candidate for Cheektowaga town justice, checks results with his family at the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Catching up
Ralph Lorigo, right, chats with Don Tomasulo at the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Waiting for results
Anne Bouquard-Makowski, center, and Michael Gesel, left, hold hands, watching with Harold Hopkins as Mickey Kearns addresses supporters at the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Waiting for Hochul remarks
The crowd, including chairman Jeremy Zellner, right, gathers around a television to watch Gov. Kathy Hochul's speech during the Erie County Democrats election night watch party at the Buffalo Irish Center, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
No Cuomo
Harold Hopkins wears an anti-Cuomo button at the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Victory hugs
John Wanat, candidate for Cheektowaga town justice, hugs his daughter Makenna after learning he won his race at the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Posters
The corner of a Lee Zeldin poster dangles off the wall at the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022. Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul is projected to prevail over Zeldin.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Checking in
Patrick Gibbons checks his phone at the close of the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Celebration
The crowd reacts to the announcement that Gov. Kathy Hochul won the election during the Erie County Democrats election night watch party at the Buffalo Irish Center, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
End of the night
Balloons cover the carpet at the start of the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
The party ends
A woman strides past balloons on the floor at the Erie County GOP watch party at The Avant in Buffalo, Nov. 8, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
The Wisconsin GOP is reportedly investigating alleged illegal donations to the campaign of conservative state legislative candidate Adam Steen by Donald Trump’s super PAC and the Langlade County GOP. As a result of the new allegations, the Racine County GOP is suspending Steen’s membership in the county party, The Journal Times has learned. The leader of the Langlade County GOP denies any wrongdoing.
Former President Donald Trump has re-upped his endorsement of conservative write-in state legislative candidate Adam Steen in the final week before Election Day. Robin Vos called the new robocalls "not surprising because Donald Trump is singularly obsessed on the 2020 election … It is the only reason Adam Steen is running and the only reason he is a potentially viable candidate.” Vos said it would involve violating his oath of office to uphold the Constitution to support Trump's attempts to overturn the election now two years after the fact.
Six months after voters cast their ballots in a Raymond School Board election, one of the campaign's hottest issues appears to have been decided belatedly in favor of defeated candidate Jillian Berman.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks, saying he will not concede the governorship to incumbent Gov. Tim Walz until all the votes are counted, during the Minnesota GOP Election Night Party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Hilton Doubletree in Minneapolis.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks, saying he will not concede the governorship to incumbent Gov. Tim Walz until all the votes are counted, during the Minnesota GOP Election Night Party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Hilton Doubletree in Minneapolis.
Republican candidate for Minnesota attorney general Jim Schultz speaks to members of the press during the Minnesota GOP Election Night Party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Hilton Doubletree in Minneapolis.
Minnesota State Auditor and Democrat Julie Blaha discusses her support for making climate risks a bigger part of her state’s investment decisions during an interview at her office in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 26, 2022. Blaha is pushing back against Republican criticism of ESG investing, a fast-growing movement that says considering how a company does on environmental, social and corporate-governance issues can mean better and steadier performance.
A cardboard cutout of Republican candidate for state auditor Ryan Wilson stands in an election results viewing room during the Minnesota GOP Election Night Party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Hilton Doubletree in Minneapolis.