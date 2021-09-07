Redistricting Committee moves forward with map that adds one more county supervisor

Debate continued about keeping the city of La Crosse coterminous in the redrawing process, which means that its boundaries would not overlap, while other communities look to add more representation to the mix.

"I want to make sure that we are following 'one person, one vote.' And that the public understands that their vote is being counted," said supervisor Pam Viner, who has been vocal about increasing representation for Holmen and surrounding communities.

Officials said that it was important for La Crosse to remain coterminous because on election nights, its results are reported out by each individual ward, whereas other communities report results as a single entity, meaning overlapping boundaries for the city could complicate this process. It could also cause confusion for voters on where to vote, they said.

In addition, county staff said it wasn't possible under current constraints to reshape the districts in a way where Holmen, a fast-growing community on top of many minds during the redistricting process, would not need to share a supervisor.

"It's never going to work," said Mari Pietz with the county.