Rep. Kind facing questions for renting building to massage salon linked to ads on illicit sites

It has not been confirmed that any illegal business has been conducted in the salon or by its employees. The La Crosse Police Department told the Tribune that it received an anonymous tip about the address last year, but upon investigation found “nothing was substantiated.”

Upon being reached for the story, an employee at Asian Sunny Massage told the Tribune to contact the salon’s lawyer, but did not give the lawyer’s contact information and hung up.

The salon’s owner told Fox in its report that it only performed massages, and said that the business only used Google for advertisements. The owner declined to give contact information for the manager whom she said handled advertising, saying they would only talk to the police.

Prostitution and sex work is currently illegal in the state of Wisconsin, including soliciting sex work and keeping a place of prostitution.