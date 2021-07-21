Rep. Kind joins bipartisan group to introduce new bill to aid in testing for PFAS

"I welcome legislation which can be a resource for residents who own private wells," she said. "As a country we must build upon the value and impact of safe drinking water, it's an investment in the health and safety of our families not only now but for decades and centuries to come."

The state of Wisconsin recently completed around 200 tests on French Island as the boundaries of its pollution continues to grow. But additional government-funded testing is not expected in the near future, leaving residents to foot the bill for the test that can cost up to $1,000.

French Island is also currently under a region-wide water advisory, the state providing bottled water to anyone who requests it regardless of contamination status. But the advisory could end or be adjusted later this year, and anyone without a test that proves there is contamination could potentially lose that bottled water service.

The Test Your Well Water Act was originally introduced in the House of Representatives in March 2020, and was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, but no other action was taken.