Rep. Kind, Van Orden raise a combined $1.2 million in Q2 in race for Wisconsin's 3rd

Both candidates have already raised more than they had this time in their 2020 campaigns. In comparison, Kind had raised $245,159 by July 2019. Van Orden, who did not get into the race until 2020, raised $546,301 in his second quarter of fundraising.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kind has already raised more than the total $517,648 he raised to win his first election in 1996.

The rematch is among the most watched as the Republican Party looks to take back control of the House, and campaigning is already in full swing despite the Nov. 8 election being more than a year away. No other candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for the race just yet.

The Tribune reached out to both campaigns for comments.

"By raising more money in a single quarter than Ron Kind has this year, our Team of Wisconsinites are sending this message loud and clear: “We are done with career politicians who are bought and paid for by the highest bidder,” Van Orden said.

"One look at Kind's report and our's shows you everything you need to know. 94% of our donations come from individuals and over 60% of Kind’s are from Special Interest Groups and Liberal DC allies desperate for him to keep his job as they know they own his vote."