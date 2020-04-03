Rep. Ron Kind endorses Joe Biden
0 comments

Rep. Ron Kind endorses Joe Biden

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind has announced he is endorsing Joe Biden for president.

“I’ve known Joe Biden for a long time, and I know that there is no one with greater passion and integrity for serving others than Joe,” Kind, D-La Crosse, said in a statement. “Many people know Joe Biden, but more importantly, Joe Biden knows us. He knows our struggles and the challenges we face here in Wisconsin — affording our prescriptions, battling illnesses, protecting our retirements and standing up for our farmers.”

0 comments
1
0
0
0
1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News