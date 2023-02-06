Former representative for the Wisconsin 3rd Congressional district, Ron Kind, joined a Washington, D.C law firm to serve as a senior policy advisor. Kind will work in the legislative & public policy practice of Arnold & Porter.

“I’m proud of my 26 years serving my constituents in Wisconsin and our country. Now I am eager to begin a new chapter of my career at Arnold & Porter, where I look forward to helping clients find solutions to complex policy and legal issues that affect us all,” Kind said.

“I joined Arnold & Porter’s Legislative & Public Policy team because their bipartisan approach, substantive policy engagement and deep roster of legal talent is similar to how I approached policy making while in Congress.”

Kind has engaged at the highest level on a broad range of complex legal and policy issues, including the passage of the Affordable Care Act and most other major healthcare legislation of the last 20 years. He served as a senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee and its subcommittees on Health and Trade.

In addition, he was a member of several other House committees, including Natural Resources, Budget, Education & Labor and Agriculture Committees. One of Congress’ most bipartisan members, Kind founded and served as chair of the solutions-oriented New Democrat Coalition and co-chaired the bipartisan US-UK Caucus and the US-British Inter-parliamentary Caucus.

Kind co-founded the EU Caucus and co-chaired the Congressional Fitness Caucus, the Organic Caucus, the National Parks and Wildlife Refuge Caucus, the Rural Healthcare Caucus, the Native American Caucus and the Upper Mississippi River Basin Task Force.

Richard M. Alexander, chairman of Arnold & Porter, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Rep. Kind to the firm after a distinguished 26 years in Congress. His involvement and leadership in major healthcare, tax and trade issues will allow him to provide important insights and advice to our clients as they navigate key legislative and policy issues in Washington.”

Kind earned his JD from the University of Minnesota; MA, with honors, from the London School of Economics; and AB, with honors, from Harvard University. Earlier in his career, Kind served as an assistant district attorney and a state special prosecutor in Wisconsin.

