Rep. Ron Kind touts bipartisan House response to coronavirus in La Crosse, urges Senate to pass bill

“It’s something I’ve been working on for years and in a situation like this being able to do more of the telemedicine, rather than the one-on-one contact with patients can go a long way in limiting the spread,” Kind said.

The top goal is getting no-cost, at-home tests for the coronavirus out as fast as possible, he said.

“It really does come down to playing catch-up right now, making sure that we have a robust testing regime in every community throughout our country so that we can start collecting the information, identifying the hot spots and know how best to respond to it,” Kind said.

Keeping it free will go a long way to making sure people get tested, he said.

“I thought it was very important that we get to a no-cost testing system so that people wouldn’t even have to consider about any out-of-pocket co-pays or deductibles or out-of-pocket expenses that might come with the testing for this virus,” Kind said.