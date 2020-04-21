Rep. Steve Doyle details step-by-step plan to reopen Wisconsin

The plan, which Doyle called "an initial volley in the discussion," also includes deeper details on the three phases of reopening, which both the state and federal government have agreed on. Each of the three phases comes after two weeks of a steady decrease in cases across the state.

But which businesses could open in each phase, and to what extent, were outlined in Doyle's plan.

Things such as garden centers and outdoor theaters reopening and hair salons opening to one customer per 500 square feet are in the first phase.

Bars and restaurants could reopen to table service up to 50% of its capacity with tables spaced appropriately in the second phase, and tattoo parlors could serve one customer at a time.

By the third phase — where the state's cases have been on a downward trajectory for more than a month — most businesses could be reopened as normal with advanced sanitation in place, and events could be back on calendars with strict social distancing in place.

"The Evers administration is talking about doing phases," Doyle said of his plan, "but I tried to put a little more meat on the bones in terms of what can happen in each particular phase."