Republican congressional candidate, community members speak out against inflation

A group of community members and Republican candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, Derrick Van Orden, spoke out against rising gas and grocery costs on Thursday.

The group stood across the street from a Kwik Trip in Holmen where prices were $3.86 a gallon for unleaded gas and $4.89 a gallon for diesel.

"We're facing record inflation right now," Van Orden said. "People are having to choose between filling up their gas tank and their grocery cart in the United States of America and that's completely unacceptable."

Inflation has been steadily rising and nearing record highs in recent months, impacting residents locally and globally. The consumer price index, which measures the costs of a wide range of goods and services, increased 7.9% since last February according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, reaching its highest level since 1982.

The community members who stood alongside Van Orden on Thursday represented the farm-to-table supply chain that's been impacted by rising costs.

"I've never seen a situation like we have right now," said Sparta farmer Jim Leverich. He said the prices to fill up his equipment with fuel and purchase farm supplies such as fertilizer have risen from a year ago and supply chain issues continue to persist.

"It's really a scary time for farmers," Leverich said.

Leo Burke, a truck driver from Independence, said it costs him about $2,600 to fill his tank for a week's worth of driving. He said the rising prices are costing people jobs, and as the middleman between farms and kitchens, it's trickling down to the price of groceries.

This has been the case for Mary Carney, a mom from Stoddard who said she now works to balance paying for groceries, gas and utilities like she hasn't had to before.

"I've had to scour shopping ads now, I share tips with my friends, other moms, about what's on special, where and how long it's going to be there," Carney said. "I go to multiple stores for different items so I can get the best deal."

Van Orden placed the blame squarely on the Biden administration, calling it "negative consequences of poor policy making and out-of-control spending in Washington D.C."

A fact-checker analysis from the Washington Post shows that the rise in gas prices is likely due to a combination of factors, including the pandemic and the trillions in COVID-relief spending packages passed by Congress, but that global responses to Russia's attack on Ukraine have expedited the rising costs.

