Republicans question vetting process of Afghan refugees after touring Fort McCoy

Refugees from Afghanistan have arrived at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and up to 10,000 more could do so in the coming weeks, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Wednesday after meeting with base officials.
The western Wisconsin base is one of three military installations nationwide that has been processing people evacuated from Afghanistan since the country fell to the Taliban.
Johnson, a Republican, visited Fort McCoy along with Republican state lawmakers and some military veterans. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was also there separately and met with refugees, U.S. Northern Command Gen. Glen VanHerck and Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, the leader of the Wisconsin National Guard.
Johnson doesn't believe refugees from Afghanistan are being properly vetted.
The senator expressed those doubts Wednesday after he and five Republican state legislators got a tour of facilities housing refugees at Fort McCoy. During a press conference after the tour, Johnson criticized the Biden Administration's withdrawal of military forces from Afghanistan and its management of the ensuing refugee crisis. The first refugees arrived at Fort McCoy Sunday.
"It's not organized. It's not pre-planned. It's chaos," Johnson said. "It was a disaster ... There isn't enough lipstick to put on this pig."
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Wisconsin, said at a Madison event on voters' rights that the U.S. has a moral obligation to help those who assisted the the country for years in Afghanistan and those who are at risk under a Taliban regime.
President Joe Biden ended America's 20-year military presence in Afghanistan earlier this month and has set an Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw Americans and their Afghan allies from the country.
Johnson said he isn't reassured by the Biden Administration's claim that every refugee will undergo biometric and biographical screening before being allowed on American soil. He said Fort McCoy officials couldn't confirm whether every refugee housed at the installation could be positively identified.
He said the new Taliban rulers in Afghanistan are now deciding which Afghans can leave and stay.
"Who do you think the Taliban is letting through the gates at the Kabul airport?" Johnson said. "I can see them letting people through who would be a real problem for us."
He described the withdrawal as a "travesty" and said that it complicates the process of evacuating Afghans who supported America's military mission. He said America has an obligation to Afghans who risked their lives while cooperating with U.S. military forces.
"I want the American public to understand that it's an important responsibility America holds," Johnson said.
State Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, a 20-year Army veteran who served in Iraq and briefly in Afghanistan, said American military personnel trusted translators with their lives.
"You're making battlefield decisions on what that individual is telling you," Kurtz said. "You build such a trust — a bond I can't even explain. That's why you see such a passion from Afghan vets about getting interpreters and their families out."
Johnson said he wasn't told how long the refugees will stay. He said personnel at Fort McCoy were given just 10 days advance notice of their arrival. He expressed confidence that Fort McCoy personnel "will fill their roles with dedication and professionalism." He said the lawmakers didn't meet any of the refugees face to face.
During a news conference at the base, Johnson said he saw numerous refugees during his visit and got the impression that those who had arrived were happy to be there, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
"It sounds like the first group of people that arrived are just relieved to have been able to escape Afghanistan. They won the lottery, they're here in America," he said. "The vast majority are here wanting what we want, the opportunity to raise their families in safety and security, with opportunity."
He said there should be no hurry to rush refugees through their temporary housing. He said "the vast majority are extremely grateful to come to America," but it would take only one act of terror "to poison the entire operation."
When asked if former President Donald Trump would have managed the evacuation better, Johnson replied, "I hope so." He added that he never supported a complete military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Johnson said the refugees' presence at Fort McCoy shouldn't have much of a local impact, and it doesn't anticipate many refugees will remain in western Wisconsin. State Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, said school-aged refugees won't be attending local public schools.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said constituents at last week's Juneau County Fair raised concerns about security but added that most were "sympathetic" to Afghans who supported the American military.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also visited Fort McCoy Wednesday. He said his administration is partnering with the Wisconsin Departments of Military Affairs and Children and Families to provide clothing, diapers and other personal items for refugees staying at Fort McCoy. Wisconsin residents who want to help are encouraged to visit https://dcf.wisconsin.gov/refugee/help.
"Our allies from Afghanistan have a long road ahead of them, and Wisconsin will continue to extend our support and assistance to these individuals who bravely contributed to our country’s efforts over the past two decades," said Evers.