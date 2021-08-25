Republicans question vetting process of Afghan refugees after touring Fort McCoy

Refugees from Afghanistan have arrived at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and up to 10,000 more could do so in the coming weeks, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Wednesday after meeting with base officials.

The western Wisconsin base is one of three military installations nationwide that has been processing people evacuated from Afghanistan since the country fell to the Taliban.

Johnson, a Republican, visited Fort McCoy along with Republican state lawmakers and some military veterans. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was also there separately and met with refugees, U.S. Northern Command Gen. Glen VanHerck and Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, the leader of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Johnson doesn't believe refugees from Afghanistan are being properly vetted.

The senator expressed those doubts Wednesday after he and five Republican state legislators got a tour of facilities housing refugees at Fort McCoy. During a press conference after the tour, Johnson criticized the Biden Administration's withdrawal of military forces from Afghanistan and its management of the ensuing refugee crisis. The first refugees arrived at Fort McCoy Sunday.

"It's not organized. It's not pre-planned. It's chaos," Johnson said. "It was a disaster ... There isn't enough lipstick to put on this pig."