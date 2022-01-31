Request for more apartments at Farnam Flats back on track after grant concerns

After being referred a month, the request to construct additional apartment units at the Farnam Flats complex in La Crosse is back on track.

For the second time, the La Crosse City Plan Commission approved the rezoning for the project on Monday, allowing developers to convert the building's first floor from commercial units to four apartments after there was no success in finding businesses to occupy the space.

The proposal was referred just before the La Crosse Common Council meeting last month after concerns were raised about possibly complicating a grant that helped fund it.

City planner Andrea Trane said a $100,000 grant between La Crosse County and the Joint Development Corporation — a partnership between Gundersen Health System and the city — required that part of the building be commercial.

"We wanted to make sure that we were not out of compliance with the grant agreement before moving forward with rezoning," Trane said.

The county held a special meeting last week, which Trane attended, where an amendment to the grant agreement allowing for the building to be entirely residential was approved.

"We supported it last month, we support it again," Trane said of the plan.

All that's left is for the Judiciary & Administration Committee to approve the rezoning on Tuesday night and finally the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday.

Commissioner James Cherf, who voiced concerns about the change to the apartment building last month, was the only one to vote against the rezoning at Monday's meeting.

