Residents could promote pollination, skip mowing in May through new city initiative

The city of La Crosse is thinking spring.

In a new sustainability effort, the city is considering allowing residents to skip mowing their lawns for the month of May to better support pollination.

The "No Mow May" initiative was approved by the Board of Park Commissioners on Thursday night, but still needs approval from the La Crosse Common Council before it is officially in place.

A critical period for pollinators, such as bees, occurs in late spring and early summer when they emerge from dormancy and are in-need of flowering plants, city staff said. But mowing your lawn in early spring "dramatically" reduces these pollinator-friendly habitats.

In order to participate — and avoid a fine for not mowing — a resident would need to first register with the city, and they would then receive a yard sign that lets neighbors know they are participating and serves as an education tool about the initiative.

Typically, city ordinance requires all lawns to be kept below eight inches in length.

Those who participate would then let their lawn grow through May 31. After the month is over, residents would have another two weeks to get their lawn mowed, or until June 14, since it's recommended to mow the lawn down in increments after letting it grow out.

The program would get a trial run at a handful of city parks, too, staff said.

City staff said that the program is modeled after a similar initiative in Appleton that was started last year. 400 residents registered, and those that participated had three times the amount of bees in their yards.

Staff said it was another step "forward" after the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department implemented two other sustainability initiatives in the fall and winter about raking leaves and salt use.

"I'm just really excited to see our city take on more projects like this," council member Rebecca Schwarz said.

The board also approved a refined process that allows citizens to plant in city boulevards, medians and traffic circles, a popular request by residents in the past.

The Parks Department has previously worked with groups and individuals on a case-by-case basis, but has decided to make the process more efficient.

The "Beautify La Crosse" citizen planting program is intended to improve the aesthetic of the city through volunteers. The city has newly produced resources for the program such as examples of past designs and recommended native plant species for sites. For new projects, 50% of the plants used must be native to the area, such as butterfly milkweed, bluebell or bottlebrush grass.

Those interested will also now need to fill out an application that indicates the location and intention of the project, an anticipated plant and materials list and maintenance plan.

Individuals, neighborhoods, businesses, clubs and other groups can apply to participate in the program. There is a three-year minimum commitment for new projects, the application states.

The city won't provide any plants for the projects, but staff will work with those participating in the program from beginning to end and connect them with resources, such as the free compost at Isle La Plume.

Project ideas promoted by the city include a micro-prairie in a boulevard, a planter box in a park, or a native plant bed in a traffic circle.

Participants could also help maintain existing areas by watering, weeding or restoring the site.

Areas available to volunteers include boulevards, medians, traffic circles, landscaped park beds and open green spaces owned by the city.

