Residents may not have to register to participate in La Crosse's 'No Mow May' program

The city may automatically opt all residents into its new "No Mow May" initiative in order to eliminate any barriers there are to registering, though some officials worry it may cause more headaches.

The Judiciary & Administration Committee approved the new program on Tuesday night with the amendment that instead of residents registering to participate, all residents could skip mowing without signing up first.

The No Mow May program is a new sustainable effort to help promote and protect pollinators in late spring and early summer.

Residents would not be required to mow their lawns for the entire month of May and would not be penalized or fined for letting it grow too long. Pollinators are in-need of flowering plants as they emerge from their winter dormancy, which are often chopped down or inhibited from growth by early mowing.

In the original proposal, residents would need to register first with the city to participate and they would receive a yard sign to alert neighbors and other community members why their lawn was growing longer than usual.

But on Tuesday, council member Chris Woodard suggested there be no registration at all, saying not everyone has access to register.

Staff said that this could pose problems of its own, and some people would abuse the program or cause confusion among neighbors. Registering would also allow the city to better collect data on the new program.

"Unfortunately, I think there will be people who will push it to the far extreme," outgoing fire chief Ken Gilliam told the committee.

The city's chief building inspector, David Reinhart, said that regardless people will likely still complain that their neighbors don't mow and there will likely still be those who continue not to mow after May.

Council members tried to find some wiggle room, Scott Neumeister proposing to take "baby steps," where people are asked to register, and if someone is dinged for not mowing — but claims they're participating in the program without registering — they be given the benefit of the doubt.

"I want to eliminate barriers to the program and I do not want to cause a lot larger problem than we would be fixing," council member Mackenzie Mindel said.

Others thought the rules of the program were laid out clearly enough that there was no need for registration.

"I don't anticipate that this may cause additional problems," council member Chris Kahlow said. She said most people will want to sign up and receive a yard sign anyways.

City staff said residents have already started calling the city to ask if they can register for the program.

The amendment passed with council member Jennifer Trost voting in opposition. If this is passed by the full common council next Thursday as-is, it would essentially mean no city resident would be fined for not mowing in the month of May.

The program would require that residents have their lawns mowed back to regulation by June 14.

