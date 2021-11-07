Restaurant no longer to be part of development agreement with city, Gundersen

The city of La Crosse is looking to amend its development agreement with Gundersen Health System, removing a requirement that a restaurant be developed from the pact.

A resolution removing that requirement was passed by the Finance & Personnel Committee on Thursday.

The city’s development agreement with Gundersen has been around since 2006, a public-private partnership that has helped spur projects such as the Gund Brewery Lofts, parking ramps and upgrading dilapidated housing in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood.

It’s gone through several amendments prior to the one heading before the La Crosse Common Council next week, including in 2012 when the creation of a hotel and restaurant were some of the suggested improvements for the area.

Gundersen has since made good on its hotel plans, opening the doors to the Gundersen Hotel & Suites in 2017. At the time, officials still seemed interested in constructing a restaurant, but those plans never came to fruition.

According to an amendment made to the accord in 2016, Gundersen was eligible to receive certain grants to help develop the hotel and restaurant, and stated that at the time, the restaurant projet should begin “no later than in 2017,” with both projects completed by Dec. 31, 2017. In 2018, the timeline for the restaurant was pushed back twice more to 2019, and finally through the end of 2020.

“The construction of a restaurant is no longer required,” the latest amendment reads.

“I think that this is one of those cases where, nine years ago this seemed like a really good idea. And our current state of affairs now is that it frankly is just not. We’re not going to see it happen and we should just move on,” said La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds.

“This development agreement has, according to our planning staff, has outperformed original expectations,” he said. “We are on the good side of this one and holding them to an agreement for a restaurant that somebody thought was a good idea nine years ago just doesn’t make sense right now.”

The resolution keeps all other components of the development agreement intact, a “formal plan” for development and improvements around the PPH Neighborhood and Gundersen campus on the city’s South Side.

Through the agreement, the city’s Tax Incremental Financing District 14 was created, a type of fund that funnels property taxes back into projects in a specific area, as well as a joint development corporation that both the city and Gundersen contributed funds towards as seed money.

This resolution was approved unanimously by F&P and will head for the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday, Nov. 11 for a final vote.

