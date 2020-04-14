Results of contested races in La Crosse County

La Crosse County results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Wisconsin Supreme Court
|Jill J. Karofsky
|19,622
|Daniel Kelly
|9,950
|Onalaska mayor
|Kim Smith
|2,887
|Terry Bauer
|1,945
|County board
|District 1
|Andrea Richmond
|602
|Write-in
|144
|District 2
|Ralph Geary
|316
|Coey Oliver
|314
|District 3
|Barb Janssen
|400
|Write-in
|58
|District 7
|Gary Padesky
|623
|Sharon Hampson
|514
|District 9
|Dawn Wacek
|362
|Jerome Gundersen Jr.
|218
|District 15
|Monica Kruse
|768
|Heidi Worminghaus
|183
|District 16
|Dan Ferries
|499
|Eric Wojta
|459
|District 17
|Jack Pogreba
|507
|Douglas Howard
|361
|District 24
|Kevin Hoyer
|706
|Michael White
|394
|District 25
|David Hundt
|535
|Kevin Hennessey
|485
|Onalaska City Council District 1
|Jim Olson
|840
|Thomas M. Harmon
|558
|Onalaska City Council District 3
|Kim Smith
|776
|Jack Pogreba
|749
|West Salem School District
|Erik Peterson
|1,544
|Catherine Griffin
|1,359
|Thomas Helgeson
|1,062
|Top two candidates seated
|Bangor School District
|Jacquelyn Lyga
|489
|Douglas Servais
|482
|Onalaska Town Board
|Dave Balduzzi
|1,076
|Tim Reagles
|377
|Holland Town Board
|Ben Filter
|510
|Robert Stupi
|475
|Town of Medary referendums
|Should town clerk be appointed?
|Yes
|312
|No
|204
|Should town treasurer be appointed?
|Yes
|317
|No
|200
|Voter turnout
|42.59 percent
In this Series
By the numbers: Results from the April 7 election
-
Updated
With a win in the final contested primary of 2020, Joe Biden now faces Donald Trump
-
Updated
Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky wins state Supreme Court race
-
Updated
Wisconsin approves 'Marsy’s Law' crime victim constitutional amendment
- 7 updates
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.