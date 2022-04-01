Reynolds joins mayors from around the country pledging to protect monarch butterflies

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds has joined a nationwide mayors' initiative to protect the monarch butterfly and other pollinators.

Reynolds signed the National Wildlife Federation's Mayors' Monarch Pledge on Friday, according to an announcement from the city.

By signing the pledge, Reynolds is committing to taking action in the city to help save the declining monarch butterfly population as well as other pollinating creatures such as bees.

"The city of La Crosse is now part of an expanding North American network of cities working to create habitat in public parks, public landscaping, vacant lots, roadsides, medians, green roofs, backyard gardens and open spaces throughout the entire community," the announcement said.

The city joins a number of other communities around the country in the initiative, including several in Wisconsin such as Madison, Shorewood, Greenfield and Edgerton. The pledge is made each year, and mayors who sign it commit to taking at least three out of 30 action items to protect the butterfly.

According to the announcement, monarch butterflies have declined significantly in recent years, largely due to a loss in habitat from cropland conversion, urban development and other farming practices.

This comes on top of a number of new sustainable initiatives by the city in recent months. It is most recently eyeing a "Now Mow May" program that would help protect pollinator species by not mowing down flowering plants too early.

