Reynolds' State of the City Address: innovation, collaboration around housing, climate action

At the first Common Council meeting of the new year, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds delivered the annual “State of the City Address.”

“It continues to be the highest honor of my life to serve this community alongside the city council and our tremendous city staff,” he said.

Reynolds' speech highlighted the city’s innovation and collaboration across numerous areas of public services including: housing development, storm and flood remediation, transportation infrastructure, climate sustainability, public safety and community cohesion.

The address also mentioned two important actions the council took later that evening: approving a revised Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) policy and adopting the city's 2022 Climate Action Plan.

Advancements in housing development

“One of the priorities that I've identified as essential to helping our community thrive is the development of housing,” Reynolds said in his speech. “And this is all housing, single family homes, it's condos, townhomes, apartments in a complex, apartments on the third floors in downtown, market rate housing, affordable housing, all of it."

Last year, over 100 new apartment units opened on the northside at the 5th Ward Residences. This new market-rate housing lives at what used to be an industrial site. Through city and state efforts, the land was cleaned up and elevated out of the floodplain.

One new housing development to come this year includes the River Point District Project. Reynolds said that hundreds of new homes, commercial space, outdoor space and public access to the waterfront will open later this year. The land for that development was also a former industrial site that needed a similar treatment as the 5th Ward Residences.

The "Copper Rocks" development plan on State Road where KMart used to be is anticipated to start construction this summer.

“And all the other smaller yet significant housing and commercial developments in the city,” Reynolds said. “The theme of developing these through an innovative and collaborative approach runs throughout. Truly this is our pathway to success.”

An updated and modernized tax incremental financing (TIF) policy is part of this pathway to success, according to Reynolds. The Common Council voted 11-1 last Thursday night to adopt a new TIF policy.

Tax increment financing is a public financing method that is used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure and other community-improvement projects. There are two variations of TIF: bond financing – when a local government issues loans backed by a percentage of projected future (and higher) tax collections due to increased property values or new business activity within the designated project area – and “pay as you go” – when the government reimburses a private developer as incremental taxes are generated.

The policy states that the city of La Crosse will consider using TIF to assist private development in circumstances where the proposed project shows a demonstrated financial gap and that the financial assistance request is the minimum necessary to make the project feasible.

Developers requesting TIF assistance must demonstrate that there will be substantial public benefit, strengthening of the local economy, increasing the tax base and a positive impact to the surrounding neighborhoods.

Some of the largest changes to the city’s TIF policy include:

Changing the language to reflect city’s goals of carbon neutrality

Removing the requirement that city assistance shall not exceed the amount of equity provided by the developer

Changing the cap of TIF assistance from 10% to 20% of the taxable valuation

Adding a rule that no more that 85% of the net present value of the tax increment generated by a private development shall be made available to the project

Changing the TIF application fee to $10,000 or 1% of the assistance requested, whichever is greater but should not exceed $25,000

Not everyone on the council and in the community are supportive of the policy change that occurred. Councilmember Chris Kahlow (District 6) voted against the resolution to revise the policy. She said she needed more time to clarify and understand the gravity of some of the changes.

A letter from a cohort of local landlords was submitted to the council, asking the members to refer the resolution for 60 days to address questions from the public about the policy changes and hold information and Q&A sessions for the benefit of both the public and council members.

The resolution passed without referral on Thursday night. Julie Emslie, the city’s economic development administrator, spoke about some of the proposed changes.

Emslie said that the previous TIF cap was “conservative” and that “having such a restrictive cap has not only made La Crosse less competitive and promoting and supporting development projects.”

Without increasing the cap, she said development projects would stall or decrease in quality.

Reynolds addressed the TIF changes in his state of the city address at the start of the night. He commended the city for removing roadblocks and working collaboratively with developers.

“Now we are innovatively and collaboratively working with developers to help neighborhoods prosper, to advance towards goals of increasing the number of homes available as well as improving the quality of those homes overall,” Reynolds said.

Combatting the climate

In his state of the city address, Reynolds spoke about the various climate mitigation efforts that are occurring around the city, whether it is to bring structures out of flood risk or increase stormwater infrastructure.

Last year, the city addressed dozens of lingering violations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Over 140 structures were elevated out of the floodplain and those homeowners no longer have to bear the cost of flood insurance.

In regards to stormwater infrastructure, the mayor said that increasing capacity for stormwater is addressing “sustainability” and “resiliency” in La Crosse. Reynolds announced that he will be working with Duck Unlimited, a wetland conservation non-profit, to help design a flood water storage project for the city's north side.

Additionally, the stormwater upgrades to the lift station on Causeway Blvd. are scheduled to finish this spring.

Other ways the city is addressing imminent climate needs include the first electric bus fleet that is carrying residents around town. The electric buses are soon to be powered by the gas produced from the wastewater treatment plant, according to Reynolds.

Lastly, at Thursday night’s meeting, the Common Council voted to adopt a new and improved Climate Action Plan that includes 281 action steps and 41 strategies to help the city achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The action items address nine sectors that produce greenhouse gas emissions: transportation, buildings and energy, land use and housing, health and safety, waste management, water and wastewater, local food and agriculture, greenspaces and the economy.

Some of the top climate actions include making the bus fleet 50% electric by 2030, organizing a Residential Solar Group Purchase Program to help residents purchase reliable solar energy, enhancing stormwater plans and using green infrastructure and other nature-based approaches to reduce flood vulnerability for buildings.

City infrastructure improvements

Mayor Reynolds spoke to developments in city infrastructure that have changed in the past year or will be upcoming in the new year.

Pedestrian and biking transportation improved last year, Reynolds said, with the addition of miles of bike lanes and pedestrian lighting. Additionally, over 10,000 square feet of sidewalk was replaced.

In the upcoming year, La Crosse and La Crescent will be connected by the Wagon Wheel Bike Trail. The Common Council accepted a $4 million state grant on Thursday night to be used for the construction of that pathway.

The city’s first new fire station in over 50 years is nearing completion on La Crosse Street near UW-La Crosse. Reynolds said they expect the station to be operational by spring. Additionally, renovations to the police department are well underway and the department has still been operational during construction.

“Both are tremendous public safety infrastructure investments for our communities, and the men and women who dedicate their careers to saving lives,” Reynolds said.

Lastly, Reynolds recommitted himself to working with representatives in Madison to ensure local governments are getting their fair share of state revenue. Recently, local governments across the state have been advocating for more shared revenue from the state to fund their necessary services.

“As I review some of the more audacious goals we've set for ourselves – adding 1500 new homes in 10 years, removing all properties from the floodplain, becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and yes, ending homelessness. I realized we cannot possibly hope to accomplish all of this without working together as a community without developing new processes and through innovation and collaboration,” Reynolds said.

“Charles Darwin said ‘it is the long history of humankind that those who learn to collaborate and improvise most effectively have prevailed.’ And I intend for us to prevail,” he concluded.

