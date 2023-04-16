Concerns about population density and potential flooding were too much as the La Crosse Common Council denied a petition to rezone a property on Rose street for a 12-unit multi-family residential building Thursday.

Four resolutions for rezoning came before the La Crosse Common Council at the meeting. In addition to the denial, the council approved two zoning changes and deferred another for 30 days.

The two approvals made Thursday transferred properties to the Residence District to allow for the construction of twin homes on King Street and a duplex on 13th Street.

The request to rezone a property on Rose Street was denied with eight votes in favor of the denial and five votes opposed.

Some residents and business owners located near the property spoke in opposition to the apartment building, raising concerns about increased traffic, parked cars and flood water runoff at committee meetings last week.

The developer’s plan included 14 parking spots for the building.

Councilmember Scott Neumeister, who voted to deny the request, was concerned the project is large for the size of the lot, especially since the property would be in a flood plain.

Council members Andrea Richmond, Barb Janssen, Larry Sleznikow, Chris Kahlow, Chris Woodard and Doug Happel also voted against the request.

“This is absolutely too large of a project to have in a residential neighborhood,” Richmond said. “And, since when do we not listen to the neighborhood?”

In a cover letter to the city when petitioning for the rezone, the developer stated that extending the land at one foot or more above the base flood elevation for 15 feet in all directions is not possible with the lot size.

The City of La Crosse Flood Fringe Zoning Ordinance requires 15 feet of land one foot above the base flood elevation extending in all directions for a structure in the flood fringe.

The 15-foot rule is a city ordinance, and is not a federal requirement.

Council members Jenasea Hameister, Mac Kiel, Mackenzie Mindel, Jennifer Trost and Mark Neumann supported the rezone.

“We need all types of housing in all parts of the neighborhood,” Trost said. “I am making my statements in favor of the people who would be able to move here if there are places for them to live, because I want La Crosse to be a welcoming city for all types of families and all types of housing needs.”

At the Judiciary and Administration meeting last week, the developer, Kevin Stanton of Northside Properties, said all 12 units would be one-bedroom apartments with an estimated price point of about $850 per unit.

The council also took action on another rezoning petition to allow for the construction of a duplex on Ward Street. The council decided to defer making a decision on the petition for 30 days in order to address some neighborhood questions.

The property is currently zoned for single family homes, which makes up the majority of the neighborhood.

Neighbors wrote to the city council in opposition to the rezone for duplex, citing fears that two families on one property could lead to more traffic, crime and noise.

“Half of my district is made up of people who rent. I am not sympathetic to arguments that link crime, drugs and waste to someone’s housing situation,” Trost said. “So instead of making negative statements about people who rent, we might talk about barriers to homeownership.”

Happel, who represents the district for the proposed project, said he agrees with Trost and made the motion for a 30-day deferral.

Happel hopes the deferral will give the developer, who also lives in the district, and the city time to resolve questions from neighbors.