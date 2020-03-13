Rezoning request for STAR Center in La Crosse referred for 30 days

The STAR Center plans will have to wait for at least another month, after the La Crosse Common Council voted Thursday to refer the rezoning of its lot for another 30 days.

This decision comes after city officials requested leaders of the $20 million North Side proposal provide an economic impact study with its plans, to demonstrate the financial benefits the facility would bring to the community.

"A lot of people are hoping it goes through," said council member Andrea Richmond, who represents District 1 on the North Side. "There's a lot of discussion that needs to go on first, so we can work together."

Locking down whether the facility would participate in a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement also was a hold-up on the decision.

The plans for the STAR Center, an all-abilities workout and therapeutic facility, hit city desks last year, but officials were concerned about funding for the project.

Leaders of the plan said they have locked down about $7 million in federal tax credits, and are hopeful they would qualify for a potential Opportunity Zone grant that Gov. Tony Evers is anticipated to approve next month.