River Point District site in La Crosse to be shovel-ready by end of year; development delays unknown

The first phase of River Point District will be underway soon, after city officials approved the next moves.
The new multi-use development planned for north of downtown is still moving along despite COVID-19’s slowing of much of society.
Adding fill to the roughly 65 acres of land is set to be the first phase of the project, and should be finished during the summer, after the Redevelopment Authority of La Crosse approved contracts on Thursday night.
Trees have already been removed from the site, and the more than 200,000 cubic yards of fill will help bring the land out of the floodplain, according to FEMA standards.
How and where the fill will be obtained is still unknown, but the city has a $182,000 contract with Short Elliot Hendrickson, an engineering firm that will navigate those decisions.
Project partners seemed confident that the first phase of the project would still be completed on time, having the site shovel-ready for a contractor by late fall or winter.
But some members of the project were wary about the overall timeline of the project due to COVID-19.
“I think we’ve all recognized the changing dynamic in how we work, live and interact, just in the last month,” said Adam Hatfield of the RDA, noting that filling storefronts and offices in the development might be more of a challenge in the wake of the pandemic.
“Practically speaking, what’s going to happen with River Point District?” said John Kovari, a member of the RDA. “I imagine we’re going to have a year delay on this thing.”
But because of the project’s focus on multi-family and affordable housing, and office and commercial space rather than retail, officials expressed confidence the project could bounce back well.
“If you ask me to give you a timeframe on delay, I would say it costs us maybe six months,” said Blair Williams with Wired, one of the development groups on the project.
Williams — who was recently received an award for his work on the Bucks arena district in downtown Milwaukee (and the possible home for the Democratic National Convention in a few months) — said he expects larger cities to take bigger hits from the pandemic, and that smaller cities, already geared toward industrial and manufacturing work, will bounce back better.
The $22 million project did call for hospitality development along the busy vessel to downtown, Copeland Avenue, which Williams said he believes might cause delays.
But because the Copeland Avenue developments were never going to be “the leader across the finish line,” Williams said he is not worried about it yet.
“I’m pretty bullish long-term. Short-term, it just feels like the boat is rocking,” he said.
The project is still slated to be shovel-ready by the end of this year, with construction anticipated for early 2021, wrapping up at the end of next year.
