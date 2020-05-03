River Point District site in La Crosse to be shovel-ready by end of year; development delays unknown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The first phase of River Point District will be underway soon, after city officials approved the next moves.

The new multi-use development planned for north of downtown is still moving along despite COVID-19’s slowing of much of society.

Adding fill to the roughly 65 acres of land is set to be the first phase of the project, and should be finished during the summer, after the Redevelopment Authority of La Crosse approved contracts on Thursday night.

Trees have already been removed from the site, and the more than 200,000 cubic yards of fill will help bring the land out of the floodplain, according to FEMA standards.

How and where the fill will be obtained is still unknown, but the city has a $182,000 contract with Short Elliot Hendrickson, an engineering firm that will navigate those decisions.

Project partners seemed confident that the first phase of the project would still be completed on time, having the site shovel-ready for a contractor by late fall or winter.

But some members of the project were wary about the overall timeline of the project due to COVID-19.