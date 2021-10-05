Riverside hatchery rezoning heads to city council with recommendation to approve, some uncertain votes

The rezoning needed for the redevelopment of a historic building in Riverside Park will head for a vote next week before the La Crosse Common Council with support from two committees, though some council members issued concerns.

The Judiciary & Administration Committee voted to approve the zoning change Tuesday evening, which has received unrelenting opposition from some neighbors and members of the community.

Developers have proposed to convert the building, a former fish hatchery building that currently sits vacant at the north end of Riverside Park, into a wedding and event venue, outdoor beer garden, community space and Airbnb rental. The city would maintain ownership of the building and lease it out to the developers of Hatchery, LLC.

Neighbors have issued concerns about what the development would do to the atmosphere of the park, while those in support say it's a good use of a historic building.

"This is our park. It's not meant for a private entity. I think it's great what you're doing, I wish it was somewhere else. I'd be there," one resident said in opposition Tuesday.

"They're not trying to put another Third Street in Riverside Park," a supporter said.

Some neighbors have issued concerns about the process of the rezoning, saying that it did not go through the proper channels while identifying and moving forward with a project.

Such claims have not been proven, though some council members stated Tuesday they were uncertain about their votes, asking for a response from the city and issuing concern that there was misinformation surrounding the issue and fueling some of the opposition.

"I am really struggling with this vote because of the amount of constituents who have come forward in opposition," said council member Mackenzie Mindel.

"And many of them, their opposition has been misinformed information. And I don't think that's their fault. But I just wanted to share that I feel uncomfortable with this and I feel unhappy that there are so many people coming forward in opposition and that a lot of the information that they're sharing may be incorrect," Mindel said, while noting that not all opposing claims have been incorrect and she shares some of the concerns.

Council member Scott Neumeister asked the city to respond to the claims before the La Crosse Common Council meeting next Thursday.

"We want to make sure that all of our ducks are in the row and we're doing the right thing," he said. Neumeister said his supporting vote was given "hesitantly" and could change before next week.

As of Tuesday night, nine letters of support were submitted to the city and 25 in opposition, as well as new emails submitted by several members of the Rotary Club of La Crosse issuing concerns and a petition with 36 signatures.

The City Plan Commission voted in approval of the rezoning Monday evening. It passed the J&A Tuesday on a 6-1 vote, with council member and chair Andrea Richmond voting against it.

