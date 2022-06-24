Roe v. Wade overturned: Wisconsin and Minnesota leaders, candidates and others react

The Supreme Court of the United States on Friday issued a ruling that strikes down the landmark case Roe v. Wade, which has federally protected abortions for nearly 50 years.

The ruling means it will now be up to states to determine whether abortions are lawful or not. In Wisconsin, a 1849 ban on most abortions is now likely to take effect, which makes it unlawful for doctors to perform an abortion except when necessary to save the mother's live.

Below are reactions from Wisconsin and Minnesota:

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers:

"This is an unfathomably grim day for our state and our country. I am heartbroken—for the millions of Wisconsinites and Americans the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned and for our country and our democratic institutions. This is an absolutely disastrous and unconscionable decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the consequences of which I hoped to never see again in my lifetime. I know many across our state and nation are scared—worried about their own health and about the health and safety of their family members, friends, and neighbors, who could very soon see the ability to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions stripped from them. My heart breaks for them, I grieve for them, and I pray for their strength and courage in the days ahead.

"Our work to do the right thing for the people of this state must continue. We will fight this decision in every way we can with every power we have. As people in Wisconsin and across our country make their voices heard in the days and months ahead, we will do so peacefully and without violence. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: I will never stop fighting to make sure that every single Wisconsinite has the right to consult their family, their faith, and their doctor to make the reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them, and without interference from politicians or members of the Supreme Court who don’t know anything about their life circumstances, values, or responsibilities."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz:

“This Supreme Court’s decision is a blatant violation of Minnesotans’ right to make their own reproductive health decisions.

"But let me say it again: There will never be a ban on abortion in Minnesota under my watch.

"I know you’re angry. I’m angry too. But right now we need to do everything in our power to not go backwards.

"Minnesota is a leader in reproductive rights in our region and across the entire country. I will not allow Donald Trump’s 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court to set our state back 50 years to a time where abortion rights weren’t protected.

"Every Minnesotan – not anti-abortion politicians or Donald Trump’s Supreme Court – should be able to decide for themselves whether or when they start a family.”

Deb McGrath, D-Menomonie, candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District:

"I am angry that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Americans have lost access to a fundamental, constitutional right. Make no mistake, this is not happening in a vacuum. Anti-choice politicians are waging an all-out assault on our freedoms. My own Republican opponent Derrick Van Orden believes abortion should be outlawed in all cases – even rape, incest, and at the expense of the woman’s life. These radicals are stripping away our ability to control our own bodies and giving that power over to politicians. This is an attack on our right to make personal decisions about our healthcare, lives, and families," McGrath said in a statement.

"But I will not be silenced. My mother and I fought for Roe in the 70s, and now I speak boldly with my own daughter and grandchildren in mind. Congress must codify Roe v. Wade into law, and protect women’s right to choose when and how to have a family. I will always fight to defend and protect our reproductive rights," she said.

State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, and candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District:

"Today's Supreme Court decision is devastating. The notion that government should dictate personal healthcare decisions of women should shock and terrify all of us. And make no mistake; today's decision will cost women their lives.

Wisconsin must act swiftly to repeal the archaic 173-year-old statue that makes abortion illegal in our state. Congress must codify abortion access into law immediately.

This date has long been foreseen, rumored, talked and warned about with no tangible action or outcome as a result. Congress owes it to women and their families to not waste an ounce of time in standing up for their most basic, fundamental rights and freedoms. And if they don't then shame on us as a Party."

Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District:

"I believe that every child is a child of God, and today's decision is a major milestone for the sanctity of life."

Wisconsin state Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse:

"Conservative extremists on the U.S. Supreme Court today overturned the 50 year precedent of Roe v. Wade, resulting in the restriction of the right to bodily autonomy for over 50% of Americans. This Court’s action will not reduce the number of abortions that occur in Wisconsin and in our country but will instead make abortion harder to access and less safe. The decision if and when to start a family is one of the most personal decisions one can make. Politicians and Supreme Court Justices have no place in these personal healthcare decisions.

"It is vital that we end Wisconsin’s archaic 1849 criminal abortion ban. It is absolutely shameful that on Wednesday, Republican Legislators ignored the will of the people of Wisconsin and snubbed the Governor’s Special Session on reproductive freedom. Their inaction, in conjunction with today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision will have serious, lasting consequences on the health and freedom of our friends, families, neighbors, and communities.

"I will not stop fighting until the right to access comprehensive reproductive healthcare in Wisconsin is restored."

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin:

“Today is a victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn. For almost fifty years the decision of nine unelected Justices have prevented a democratically derived consensus on the profound moral issue of abortion to be formed. This decision will now allow that democratic process to unfold in each state to determine at what point does society have the responsibility to protect life. Hopefully, the debate will be conducted with sincerity, compassion, and respect for the broad range of views that people hold.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin:

"An activist majority of the Supreme Court has overturned Roe and nearly 50 years of precedent, taking away the constitutional rights of American women to make their own personal choices about their body, their health, and their family. Republicans have taken Wisconsin women back to 1849 and it is Republicans who want to keep us there with support for having politicians interfere in the freedoms of women who will now have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers have had for decades. I ask people to join this fight with their voices and their votes because we will not be taken back, we will move forward."

Wisconsin state Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point:

"After nearly fifty years and over 63 million lives lost to abortion, the U.S. Supreme Court has finally turned the page on a sad chapter in American history. Abortion is not health care; it is not birth control. It is the taking of a human life. I will do my part to ensure that Wisconsin values and affirms life at all stages."

Wisconsin Medical Society President Wendy Molaska, MD:

"Today's decision raises concerns that could result in significant interference with the physician-patient relationship — the sanctity of which is the bedrock of our healthcare system. Defaulting to a law first created in 1849 is not the best path forward. Inevitable confusion over the continued validity of that 19th century law makes proactive legislative action prudent.

"The Wisconsin Medical Society supports legislation that would acknowledge the right of a physician to perform and give advice on this medical procedure — or refuse to do so according to the physician's training, experience and conscience.

"The health and safety of our patients is our top priority. Wisconsin law should reflect that priority and ensure physicians can have full and frank discussions with patients about their health care without fear of imprisonment."

Minnesota DFL Party chairman Ken Martin:

“This Supreme Court's ruling is a travesty of justice that will inflict tremendous suffering on countless people across America. With federal abortion protection gone, we know that Republicans are going to redouble their efforts to ban abortion in Minnesota, as Scott Jensen, Doug Wardlow, and Jim Schultz have promised.”

“The Minnesota DFL Party and our leaders will do everything in our power to defend access to abortion. Voters who don’t want to see anyone jailed for seeking reproductive health care must show up and vote like our health depends on it, because it does. Republicans will use the same playbook they used nationally to erode protections for abortion here in Minnesota, and the only way to stop that is by defeating them at the ballot box.”

A Better Wisconsin Together Executive Director Chris Walloch:

"This decision from our nation’s highest court is devastating, it’s dangerous, and it’s unacceptable. No judge, no politician, no elected or partisan-appointed official should be able to infringe upon private decisions made between patient and doctor.

“This takes away rights that we’ve been guaranteed in this country for nearly 50 years. Countless Americans, including millions of Wisconsinites, will feel the tremendous negative consequences of the court’s failure to protect our freedom to decide if, when, and how we become parents - and let’s be clear, it’s the marginalized members of our communities, people of color, and those with lower-incomes who will be hurt most by this decision.

“A Better Wisconsin Together stands alongside everyone grieving this ruling and expressing deeply justified outrage, frustration, and sorrow as we come to terms with the fact that the conservative members of our Supreme Court would rather see a five decade backslide in our rights than continue giving those who can become pregnant the freedom to decide what’s best for themselves and their families.

“In the coming days, weeks, and months, A Better Wisconsin Together and partners will continue to fight for reproductive freedom and access to safe and legal abortion care in Wisconsin. We will lift up resources for those in need of abortion care, we will uplift any and all opportunities to pass legislation in Wisconsin that will protect the right to choose, and we will not give up until every Wisconsinite can safely and freely have access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare."

"In Wisconsin, you can take action today by tweeting, writing, or calling (1-800-362-9472) your local legislator, expressing your frustration, and demanding they vote to pass the Abortion Rights Preservation Act."

Minnesota Medical Association, Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians and other medical groups in Minnesota:

"Abortion is a component of comprehensive medical care. Healthcare decisions, including whether to have an abortion, are deeply personal and should be made between a patient and their physician. The implications of this decision are profound and will include disruption and, in some states, elimination of equitable and safe access to medical care for women in the United States. This decision further threatens to exacerbate already unacceptably high maternal morbidity and mortality rates in the United States.

"Many patients across the Midwest will likely be compelled to travel to Minnesota for abortion and related services. We are committed to ensuring access to safe, effective, and equitable healthcare, to upholding the sanctity of the patient-physician relationship, and to protecting physicians and other healthcare professionals from criminal penalties for the delivery of evidence-based healthcare services."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more reaction comes in.

