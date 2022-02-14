School, county board races on Tuesday's ballot: What to know before heading to the polls

Tuesday is a spring primary for many voters in La Crosse County. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Candidates in three different races will face off in primaries. Eight candidates are vying for the La Crosse School Board, while three candidates are in it for District 7 on the La Crosse County Board. Some voters will also see a primary for the Westby School Board race.

Winners of the primaries will move on to the April 5 election.

Not a countywide election

Tuesday’s primary is not countywide, and before heading to the polls voters should double check if they have an election to vote in.

Here is a list of municipalities that have a primary, from the La Crosse County clerk’s office:

City of La Crosse: All residents vote in La Crosse School Board race, voters in District 7 vote in County Supervisory District 7 race

Town of Campbell: All residents vote in La Crosse School Board race

Town of Greenfield: Residents that reside in school district will vote in either La Crosse or Westby School Board race

Town of Medary: Residents that reside in district will vote in La Crosse School Board race

Town of Shelby: Residents that reside in district will vote in La Crosse School Board race

Town of Washington: Residents that reside in school district will vote in either La Crosse or Westby School Board race

The April 5 election will be countywide.

Check your polling place — it may have changed

Voters should also double check their polling place before voting on Tuesday, as the location may have changed during the redistricting process.

You can check your polling place location, if you have an election, what’s on your ballot and more at MyVote.wi.gov.

If you voted absentee, you can also track your ballot at the MyVote website, and you can check if you’re registered, too. You can register in-person at the polls with a proof of resident document, and an ID is required to vote. You can find out more about what IDs are accepted at BringIt.wi.gov.

La Crosse city clerk Nikki Elsen said in a statement that postcards were mailed to every registered voter in the city earlier this month that listed their polling place.

Elsen issued specific instructions for a couple of La Crosse polling places due to construction.

Voters in District 6 will still vote at the La Crosse Public Library on Main Street. While it’s technically closed to the general public during renovation work, it will be open to voters on election day and voters should use the main entrance off Main Street. Signs will direct voters to the voting area.

There is also a temporary closure of the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Ward Avenue for District 11 residents who vote at Living Word Christian Church. The street is open when traveling from the east, such as from Losey Boulevard, but if traveling from the west there is a posted detour to follow.

La Crosse candidates to know

There are eight people running for three seats on the La Crosse Board of Education, and six will move on to April after Tuesday’s primary.

Vying for the spots includes incumbents Dawn Comeau, who has served two terms on the board and otherwise works as an IAM administrator, and current board president Juan Jimenez, who has served on the board since 2019 and is an associate dean of General Studies at Western Technical College.

Other candidates include retired assisted living administrator Mary LaMothe; Katie Berkedal, who currently works as the program director at the La Crosse Community Foundation; UW-La Crosse assistant professor of English Merideth Garcia; UW-La Crosse student Jake Williams; Former physician assistant and mom of two Kimberly Krejchik; and Kent Stein, who works in medical communications.

Three are running for District 7 on the La Crosse County Board.

This includes incumbent and former La Crosse Common Council member and city employee Gary Padesky. Sharon Hampson, who formerly held the seat and previously worked at the YWCA, Couleecap and in public schools is also running. Newcomer and realtor Ellie McLoone joins them on the ballot.

Two will move on to the April election.

To read more about the candidates and their platforms and see election results, visit LaCrosseTribune.com.

