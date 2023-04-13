Local medical professionals, educators and law enforcement met Thursday with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, in La Crosse for a roundtable discussion on mental health.

Baldwin made the trip to La Crosse one day after announcing she would seek a third term to the U.S Senate. She said mental health needs to be a funding priority of both the public and private sectors.

"We're only going to be able to get where we're headed with the partnerships we've discussed," Baldwin said.

The discussion was held at the La Crosse Family and Children's Center, which received a $450,000 federal grant to expand the reach of behavioral health services. The center is a nonprofit agency designed to strengthen families and promote individual well-being.

Children's Center president Tita Yutuc said mental health is central to the organization's mission.

"It's all about what we do," Yutuc said. "We think if we can help people address their mental health concerns, we help individuals become healthier adults, and we have a healthier community altogether."

Yutuc said the grant will fund outreach, education, equipment, technology and staffing.

Baldwin heard how federal mental health grants were being used by local law enforcement, schools and health care providers.

Several speakers expressed concern that funding is drying up for mental health programs even as the need for such services increases. They spoke of the lingering effects of COVID-19 and the social isolation it caused.

La Crosse mayor Mitch Reynolds said local communities must figure out how to fund mental health programs in the absence of grant money. He touted a La Crosse Police Department program that pairs police officers with mental health professionals.

"This is part of our community — it's how we police now," Reynolds said. "We have to prepare for when the grant ends."

Baldwin said she's optimistic federal funding can continue even in a time of high federal budget deficits.

"There is bipartisan support in the area of mental health, especially during a mental health crisis," Baldwin said. "I don't know if we can just say to a young person that you just need to be resilient. I think we can intervene in very appropriate and very cost-effective ways to provide the tools to be resilient throughout life."