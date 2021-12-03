Sen. Baldwin: WI to receive more than $142M for water infrastructure, address PFAS

The state of Wisconsin is expected to receive $142.7 million from the infrastructure bill that will specifically invest in rebuilding water infrastructure, including projects related to the PFAS crisis, Sen. Tammy Baldwin announced on Friday.

The Democrat said in a media release that these funds would help replace lead service lines, rebuild wastewater infrastructure and protect the Great Lakes, on top of addressing PFAS, a group of "forever chemicals" that has contaminated drinking water around the state, including in La Crosse.

"Every Wisconsin community needs access to clean drinking water and an environment free of toxic chemicals. Now we have an investment that will create jobs and help make that a reality," Baldwin said.

In La Crosse, PFAS have been found in more than 500 private wells on nearby French Island, which is within the town of Campbell. Residents on the island are currently utilizing state-provided bottled water for the foreseeable future, and solutions to the water pollution have been deemed expensive and slow-moving.

Campbell supervisor Lee Donahue said in a statement Friday that the community "welcomes the funding for safe drinking water systems and looks forward to working with our federal, state and county partners to ensure safe drinking water is provided to every resident to fulfill our basic human needs."

The bipartisan infrastructure package was approved and signed into law last month. Baldwin stated in her announcement that communities will access the funds through loans and grants provided by the Environmental Protection Agency State Revolving Fund program.

The EPA will allocate $7.4 billion in total to states, tribes and territories for 2022, almost half of which will be accessed through forgivable grants.

Earlier this week, members of the public, including local officials and advocates, testified before the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources during a hearing on proposed new safe water standards around the state, another new development in the PFAS crisis.

Amid the contamination in La Crosse, residents have argued that current standards are not enough. The state's new proposed standards would put a combined limit of two PFAS compounds at 20 parts per trillion, and require routine testing.

Donahue was among those who spoke, and in notes she shared with the Tribune she stated: "Our lives have been devastated by the knowledge we may have been drinking toxic water for more than 50 years due to the use of AFFF at the municipal airport adjacent to our town."

The DNR is accepting written public comment on the new proposed standards until Dec. 8. These can be submitted by email to DNRNR809Comments@wisconsin.gov or mailed to Adam DeWeese at DG/5, P.O. Box 7921, 101 S. Webster Street, Madison WI, 53707-7921.

A separate public hearing on surface water standards of PFAS will be held on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.

