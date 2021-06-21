Sen. Pfaff, Rep. Doyle help introduce bill package that would require state to buy local

A group of state legislators including Sen. Brad Pfaff and Rep. Steve Doyle, both Democrats from Onalaska, introduced a bill package Monday that would require the state to buy local.
Pfaff introduced the "Buy American" package in the Senate, a series of bills that ensures that the state purchases goods that are — "to the greatest extent possible" — made in the United States and in Wisconsin.
"Wisconsin-made products are some of the best in the world," Pfaff said in a statement. "This legislation will make sure our state government prioritizes the purchase of products made right here at home whenever they're available — strengthening Wisconsin workers and Wisconsin businesses."
Doyle, as well as Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Kenosha, Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, and Rep. Lee Snodgrass, D-Appleton, are backers of the bill, an initiative that is growing popular in the Democratic Party.
"Here in Wisconsin we are lucky to have a president in Joe Biden and a U.S. senator in Tammy Baldwin who are fighting for Buy American policies every day in Washington," Doyle said in a statement. "I am proud to join their efforts so that our state can continue to be a leader in the Buy American movement."
Specifically, bills LRB-0037/1 and LRB-0038/1 propose amending Wisconsin's state constitution to require the state to award purchases to the lowest Wisconsin-based bidder, unless there is none. The law currently doesn't have any location requirements.
Several labor leaders signaled support for the package.
"Wisconsin state and local governments should be promoting and prioritizing the use of local businesses for products and services. Wisconsin's workers are hardworking and resilient and offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. When our taxpayer dollars stay in our local communities, they help create good-paying jobs here," said Steve Frisque, the president of UAW Local 722 in Hudson.
The bills are currently circulating for other legislators to sign in support, and next week will be referred to their appropriate committees, a process which can take up to 10 working days.
A spokesperson for Pfaff said they are hopeful the bills get public hearings in committee before the end of the legislative session and able to get a vote, decisions which are up to the leaders of such committees.