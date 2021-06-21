Sen. Pfaff, Rep. Doyle help introduce bill package that would require state to buy local

A group of state legislators including Sen. Brad Pfaff and Rep. Steve Doyle, both Democrats from Onalaska, introduced a bill package Monday that would require the state to buy local.

Pfaff introduced the "Buy American" package in the Senate, a series of bills that ensures that the state purchases goods that are — "to the greatest extent possible" — made in the United States and in Wisconsin.

"Wisconsin-made products are some of the best in the world," Pfaff said in a statement. "This legislation will make sure our state government prioritizes the purchase of products made right here at home whenever they're available — strengthening Wisconsin workers and Wisconsin businesses."

Doyle, as well as Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Kenosha, Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, and Rep. Lee Snodgrass, D-Appleton, are backers of the bill, an initiative that is growing popular in the Democratic Party.

"Here in Wisconsin we are lucky to have a president in Joe Biden and a U.S. senator in Tammy Baldwin who are fighting for Buy American policies every day in Washington," Doyle said in a statement. "I am proud to join their efforts so that our state can continue to be a leader in the Buy American movement."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}