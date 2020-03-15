Sewer main breaks on La Crosse's far South Side; untreated sewage forced into Pammel Creek

The La Crosse Sanitary Sewer Utility is working to repair a sanitary sewer force main break under Mormon Coulee Road near Broadview Place.

Force mains are underground pressurized pipes designed to move untreated sewage long distances, typically from a localized low point toward the wastewater treatment plant.

When the pressurized pipe broke this morning, the pressurized untreated sewage was forced to the surface and ran overland to storm sewer catch basins that drain to the Pammel Creek flood control diversion channel.

As of noon Sunday, city officials say the leak has stopped and the sewage is contained.

To avoid potential contact with sewage, pedestrians are asked to avoid the area around the intersection of Mormon Coulee Road and Broadview Place. The area is barricaded, and construction crews will be in the area working to repair the break Monday morning.

Mormon Coulee Road near Broadview Place will be restricted to one lane starting 8 a.m. Monday, and will stay that way until repairs are complete. Drivers are being asked to avoid southbound Mormon Coulee Road if at all possible and to use caution and expect delays when driving through this area.