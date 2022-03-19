Signs of a waning pandemic: La Crosse County Board returning to in-person meetings

Although the pandemic cloud has not yet completely cleared, as conditions begin to improve some things are returning to normal.

That includes the La Crosse County Board, which met in-person again for Thursday night's monthly meeting and board members approved updates to revert back to pre-pandemic rules.

County board members will again be required to attend meetings physically. There will still be an option to attend virtually, but with limited powers.

Under an amendment to the county's code of ordinances, supervisors can participate in county board meetings by phone or other virtual means with prior approval from the board chair, but they will not be counted as present at the meeting and they will not be allowed to vote on any matters. They would be allowed to participate in the discussion.

"I think basically we are going back to pre-pandemic rules, the way it was before virtual meeting became a thing. And so we're going back to, if you're able to you should show up. If you're in Mexico we don't really want you to virtually tune-in and participate and vote. That's the way I see it," board chair Monica Kruse said.

Some supervisors were concerned over the restricted attendance rules, arguing that it limited accessibility for some.

Supervisor Steve Doyle, also a Democratic state representative, said that it might conflict with the Americans with Disabilities Act. He pointed to his colleague Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, who is paralyzed and last year spoke out against similar rules that did not allow him to call-in to meetings.

"I would encourage staff to look at that before it ever becomes an issue," Doyle said.

Both Kruse and La Crosse County lawyer Megan DeVore said that changes could be made under certain circumstances, and that a look into the ADA implications of the ordinance would take some time.

"I think that exceptions could be made either by amending the ordinance at a future date or by specific circumstances," DeVore said.

Others thought the move generally constricted who could serve on the board.

"We should keep in mind that diversity of this board is an issue that we're trying to improve and having virtual meetings as an option would allow more people to participate," supervisor Dawn Wacek said.

These changes for board members won't impact the public's accessibility to meetings.

Live-streaming of meetings will still continue and the public will still be able to attend remotely, though similar to supervisors, to participate or speak they will need to attend in-person.

Limiting virtual meetings is just one of many preventative measures that have dropped since COVID case rates have started to calm.

There has been some national criticism that precautions are dropping too quickly, especially as a new strain of the Omicron variant emerges globally and poses the threat of another surge at home.

Locally, the county's ordinance gives the board chair the authority to call a virtual meeting when necessary.

