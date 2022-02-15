Six candidates advance in La Crosse School Board race, one incumbent edged out

Six candidates are moving forward in the race for three seats on the La Crosse Board of Education after Tuesday's primary.

Candidates Juan Jimenez, Katie Berkedal, Merideth Garcia, Kimberly Krejchik, Kent Stein and Mary LaMothe were chosen as the top six and will move on to the April 5 election, according to the unofficial canvass from the clerk's office with all precincts reporting at about 9:15 p.m.

Incumbent Dawn Comeau and UW-La Crosse student Jake Williams received the fewest amount of votes and won't move on.

Comeau has served two terms on the board and received 1,298 total votes, about 8%.

Williams received just over 3% of the vote with 530 total tallies.

Comeau's ousting promises big turnover on the board, leaving Jimenez as the only incumbent left in the race. Fellow board member Pelli Lee did not run for re-election.

Jimenez, who is currently the board president, collected the most votes on Tuesday with 3,365 total votes in his favor and nearly 20% of the total vote.

Behind him were Berkedal, who works for the La Crosse Community Foundation, with 3,106 tallies and just over 18% of the vote, and Garcia, a UW-L professor, with 2,918 total votes and just over 17%.

Next was Krejchik, a former physicians assistant and mom of two, who received 1,728 tallies. Stein, who works in medical communications, received 1,688 votes in his favor, and LaMothe, a former assisted living administrator, received 1,643 votes. All three received about 10% of the vote.

These six candidates will next appear in the April 5 election and the top three will be chosen by voters to serve on the board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.