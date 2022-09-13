Solar panels could be added to seven La Crosse County buildings next year

La Crosse County is considering adding solar panels to seven buildings that use the most energy in the county next year as a continued sustainability measure.

These projects would be funded using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars, and exact details — including price — are still being ironed out, though it's estimated to cost about $1.9 million.

Solar panels would be added to the Solid Waste Department, Lakeview Health Center, the West Salem highway shop, Hillview Health Center, the Law Enforcement Center, the Administrative Building and Health and Human Services building, all of which account for 80% of the county's total electrical consumption.

The county has been working with consultants with Madison Solar Consulting and Hoffman Planning to evaluate which buildings could be fitted with solar panels and what type of impact they would have.

According to details shared with the La Crosse County Board at its planning meeting Monday night, if solar panels were installed on all seven buildings it would save the county just over $100,000 in the first year.

The law enforcement building, which uses the most electricity out of any county building, would specifically save about $29,845 in the first year, and about $266,590 over 25 years.

In addition to cost savings, these installments would save about 1,054 tons in CO2 emissions each year. That's equivalent to 206 gas-powered cars driven for one year, the energy for 120 homes and the electricity for 186 homes annually, 93,927 gallons of diesel and nearly 2.4 million miles driven by the average gas-powered car.

"This is a big step towards our carbon neutrality," said Jake Schweitzer, conservation specialist with the county.

After identifying the need in the county, staff will now develop a Request for Proposals (RFP), asking for proposals from different companies to design and install the solar panels.

A resolution will go before the board next month to approve funding for the RFP, which consultants will help to complete. Then in December, the bids received will be presented to committee, and a resolution approving the plan and ARPA spending should come to the full board by January.

Everything should be installed over 2023, and designs could include ground-mounted or rooftop panels, depending on the space of the building.