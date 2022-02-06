Some North Siders faced with choice to become compliant with FEMA floodplain rules

A number of North Side La Crosse properties will either need to undergo some construction or enter into a deed restriction with the city in order to become compliant with floodplain regulations.

More than 30 properties are in violation of FEMA regulations because their garages lie two feet or less below the floodplain, which threatens the city's ability to be eligible for flood insurance.

In order to become compliant, about 23 of those properties will have the choice to either bring the garage out of the floodplain or install flood vents in the garage, or receive a deed restriction from the city.

The deed restriction would limit any building or work done on the garages until a vent is installed or some other work is done to bring the property into compliance, such as filling or raising the garage, or demolishing it.

Both the Floodplain Advisory Committee and the Finance & Personnel Committee approved the deed restrictions on Thursday, and it will need approval from the La Crosse Common Council next week before it is adopted and letters are sent to residents notifying them of the choice.

In 2020, FEMA told the city of La Crosse its residents were at risk of seeing a 10% increase in flood insurance rates because of the violations.

Not all of the properties in violation will get a choice, however.

The city's floodplain manager, Sarah Rafajko, said that about 13 properties in total have garages that are more than two feet below the floodplain and don't qualify for a deed restriction. Instead, they will either need to install a vent, raise or demolish their garages. These residents have all been notified, Rafajko said.

In addition, there are eight properties in the city that were previously incorrectly issued "letters of map revisions," or LOMRs. An LOMR is essentially documentation of whether or not a property lies within a floodplain or not.

In this case, the properties were incorrectly told they were not in the floodplain, and because of this some may have made changes to their property that violate FEMA's regulations.

Rafajko said that federal, state and local floodplain regulations all differ, causing the confusion.

Letters have gone out to six of these properties and Rafajko is attempting to work with FEMA to remove two of those from the violations list. Two of these properties are city-owned, including 2710 Onalaska Ave. and the building at Badger Hickey Park, and it is unclear what the resolutions will be.

These properties will likely need to make alterations to their properties in order to come into compliance.

One property on Liberty Street was highlighted by officials because of how large the error listed on its elevation certificate was. An elevation certificate, or EC, indicates exactly how far a property lies within a floodplain.

"As far as why it was so far off — I don't have an answer," said chief city inspector David Reinhart. He said he reviewed the certificate, which was completed in 2007, and that it was signed off by city staff.

"This is another example of why the city should not be providing elevation certificates for these properties," Reinhart said. "The city would take on liability in this particular case, if it was done by a private surveyor they would take on the liability for the incorrect EC."

The exact next steps for all of these properties is not completely known as the city will need to figure out if it will cover the cost of any of the solutions.

Rafajko said she will continue to try and contact homeowners in violation.

"Of the owners that I have talked to, they do remember two years ago when they were told that the city was going to be paying for vent installation and a lot of these things," Rafajko told the Floodplain Advisory Committee.

"Next steps also kind of depend on what is decided as far as who's paying for this or how we're paying for this and if we're paying for it," she said.

In addition to the North Side, Rafajko said that additional properties in the Ebner Coulee area — which has recently gone through a massive re-study of its floodplain map — could be removed from the floodplain. Residents of the neighborhood have argued about their designation in the floodplain by FEMA, which requires them to pay for flood insurance.

In addition to the 120 structures removed, 29 are also being removed after their elevation certificates were verified. This affects 33 parcels, Rafajko said, and letters are still to be sent to property owners.

This leaves 62 structures and 56 parcels still in the Ebner Coulee floodplain, but of those, 39 don't have elevation certificates on file, meaning there's still the potential that they could be removed.

The city is notifying properties that should complete an elevation certificate, which could either help them be removed from the floodplain or get a break on their flood insurance premiums.

Rafajko said she spoke to about 60 property owners in the Ebner Coulee area and that they indicated they could pay for the elevation study themselves.

"That's not making or breaking anyone in that area, at least that I talked to," Rafajko said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.