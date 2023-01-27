 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

South Side Neighborhood Center open as daytime shelter starting Sunday

  • 0

The South Side Neighborhood Center will be open as a daytime warming space for unsheltered people starting Sunday, January 29.

Southside Neighborhood Center

The South Side Neighborhood Center will be used for a daytime warming space for people experiencing homelessness.

The building will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. that Sunday until Thursday, Feb. 2. Dates could shift depending on weather.

The city will provide security and cleaning services for the building funded by donations from Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System. Mayo made a donation of $25,000 and Gundersen a $50,000 donation.

Due to the predicted cold temperatures, the city of La Crosse decided to use the building as a warming space. Temperatures are predicted between 12 degrees and -7 degrees over the weekend.

People are also reading…

Staff at Catholic Charities Warming Center and Salvation Army recommended to the city that there is an urgent need for daytime shelter, said Mayor Mitch Reynolds in a statement. The city has based its decision on this recommendation.

“We continue to look to our local organizations to use their resources and expertise to provide individualized services to help those who are unsheltered in our community — not only during dangerous weather conditions but year round,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the city looks to the National Weather Service predictions for severe and hazardous weather to help determine when it is necessary to open additional warming shelters.

The city’s goal is to provide space for people to get indoors, and the organizations are working with volunteers to coordinate meals and other comforts during the day, Reynolds said.

Both Catholic Charities Warming Center and Salvation Army said they do not anticipate a need for an emergency overnight shelter from the city at this time as they have enough space in their respective facilities. Transportation for individuals from the South Side center to either of the nighttime shelters would be dependent on volunteers.

Over Christmas weekend, the city opened the South Side Neighborhood Center as an emergency overnight shelter for five nights and four days, beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, and ending at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Jay Odegaard, La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry director, said the overflow shelter averaged 25-26 visitors per night, with a full capacity of 30 people on Christmas night.

The total expenses for the overnight shelter were just under $32,000; the Common Council approved this spending on January 12. The security alone, provided by Talon Protection Agency, cost $6,000 per day, according to Odegaard.

Between the donations and city ARPA funds previously allocated to address issues of homelessness, the costs have been covered for both the emergency overnight shelter and the upcoming daytime shelter.

“What we’re asking is if folks in the community want to help that they provide donations to the fund and that will do what our partners Gunderson and Mayo have done, they’ve stepped forward with financial contributions to help people be sheltered,” Reynolds said.

“That’s primarily what we need. We don’t need additional blankets. We don’t need food delivered on the street,” he continued. “What we need is the funding necessary to help provide shelter for people whether it be in emergency situations or long term situations.”

The La Crosse Community Foundation continues to accept donations to support the city’s shelters designated to provide a safe, clean and warm place for those individuals during extreme weather conditions. Donations can be made at https://www.laxcommfoundation.com/.

This use of the South Side Neighborhood Center during this time period will not disrupt any scheduled events at the facility.

In San Francisco, homeless people and their advocates are asking a federal judge to issue an emergency order to stop the city from destroying tent encampments.

Once L.A.'s COVID-19 eviction moratorium expires, tenants will have until Aug. 1 of this year to pay back the rent they missed between March of 2020 and September of 2021.
+1 
Mitch Reynolds

Reynolds
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She can be reached at @chloehilles on Twitter or (608) 769-7303. 

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News