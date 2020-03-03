Speed limit on portion of Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse lowered

The speed limit on Mormon Coulee Road was lowered from 40 to 35 mph Tuesday, a move the City Council approved last year.

The speed change affects both directions of traffic on the roughly 1½-mile stretch of road between Broadview Place, near the South Side Wendy’s, to Ward Avenue.

The change was approved in September after a study done by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation suggested 35 mph was safer for the area.

The city reduced the speed on another main artery, Losey Boulevard, in 2017.

A new roadway project will begin just north of Mormon Coulee Road in 2022 replacing infrastructure and adding three roundabouts at intersections along South Avenue. There is no word on in whether the speed limit will change with these updates.

